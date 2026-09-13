Redeemer’s University Publishes 2026/2027 School Fees for MLS, Nursing and Mechanical Engineering
- Redeemer's University published its approved 2026/2027 school fees on its official website for students across multiple levels
- The fees for Medical Laboratory Sciences, Nursing, and Mechanical Engineering courses were listed for 200 to 500 level students
- Nursing students at 200 level face the highest published fee among the three courses, at over N2.6 million per session
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Redeemer's University has published its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, listing amounts payable by students from 200 to 500 level across several courses on its official website.
Legit.ng examined three specific programmes from the published list: Medical Laboratory Sciences, Nursing, and Mechanical Engineering.
Medical Laboratory Sciences fees for 2026/2027
Medical Laboratory Sciences
Students in the Medical Laboratory Sciences programme will pay the following amounts per level:
- 200 Level: N2,061,750.00
- 300 Level: N1,986,000.00
- 400 Level: N2,111,250.00
- 500 Level: N2,229,750.00
The fees show a dip at 300 level before rising steadily through the upper levels, with 500-level students paying the highest amount in the programme.
Nursing fees for 2026/2027
Nursing students face the steepest fees among the three courses examined, particularly at 200 level. The breakdown is as follows:
- 200 Level: N2,645,720.00
- 300 Level: N2,425,080.00
- 400 Level: N2,070,250.00
- 500 Level: N2,200,100.00
The 200-level figure represents the single highest fee across all three programmes and all levels reviewed, while 400-level nursing students pay the lowest amount within the course.
Mechanical Engineering fees for 2026/2027
Students studying Mechanical Engineering will pay the amounts below:
- 200 Level: N2,137,500.00
- 300 Level: N1,899,750.00
- 400 Level: N1,884,750.00
- 500 Level: N2,143,500.00
Similar to the other programmes, Mechanical Engineering fees dip in the middle levels before climbing again at 500 level.
The complete list of all approved fees for the 2026/2027 session, covering additional courses and levels beyond those highlighted here, is available on the Redeemer's University official website.
Redeemer's University posts school fees
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer’s University had published its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session for courses including Law, Biochemistry, and Civil Engineering.
The fee details released by the university were for students from 200 level upwards, with no 100-level fees provided in the online schedule.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng