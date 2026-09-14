Daddy Freeze Mocks Peter Obi Amid Wife’s N250m Handbag Controversy

Media personality Daddy Freeze publicly called out Peter Obi over his wife Margaret's N250m Hermès Kelly handbag, questioning the couple's frugality claims

Freeze argued that the luxury bag contradicts Obi's long-standing public image of simplicity and prudence dating back to his 2023 presidential campaign

The media personality directed sharp criticism at Obi's supporters, accusing them of selective morality and refusing to hold their candidate to the same standard as other politicians

Media personality Daddy Freeze has taken aim at former Anambra governor and 2027 presidential hopeful Peter Obi, using images of Obi's wife Margaret carrying a luxury handbag to challenge the couple's carefully cultivated image of frugality.

In a video that circulated on X on September 13, 2026, Daddy Freeze highlighted photographs of Margaret Obi with a green Hermès Kelly 35 Malachite handbag, priced on the brand's website at £131,938.81, which translates to roughly N237 to N250 million at current exchange rates.

Daddy Freeze challenges Peter Obi’s lifestyle image as wife Margaret carries N250m Hermès bag. Photo: daddyfreeze/peterobi

Source: Instagram

The media personality noted that Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had originally flagged the sighting before he weighed in.

Daddy Freeze criticises brand inconsistency in Peter Obi's frugality claims

Daddy Freeze was careful to state that his issue is not with wealth itself.

He acknowledged that Peter Obi is a successful businessman and entrepreneur who built his fortune before entering politics, and that spending on luxury items is entirely within his means.

"I have no problem with Peter Obi's wife carrying a 1 million dollar bag. He's a billionaire, he's hardworking, he was a billionaire before he came into government, he has earned it, he's a brilliant guy. The only problem I have is he says he has one shoe and one watch," Freeze said in the video.

The media personality's central argument was about brand consistency.

Peter Obi built much of his political appeal during his 2023 Labour Party presidential campaign on a message of personal restraint and reducing the cost of governance, attracting a devoted base of supporters known as the "Obidients."

Daddy Freeze argued that a N250 million handbag sits uncomfortably alongside that messaging.

"If you market yourself as extremely prudent, I promise you a 250 million Naira Hermès bag is not a sign of being prudent," he said.

Daddy Freeze sparks scrutiny of Peter Obi’s image of frugality after wife Margaret’s luxury bag sighting. Photo: daddyfreeze/peterobi

Source: Instagram

"Selective morality": Daddy Freeze knocks Peter Obi's supporters

Much of Daddy Freeze's criticism was directed not at Peter Obi personally but at his followers.

He argued that the same supporters who would have lambasted Remi Tinubu or Seyi Tinubu for a similar display of wealth were staying silent or shifting goalposts.

"My problem is this: double standards, hypocrisy, selective morality. And it's not going to take us anywhere as a people," he said.

Daddy Freeze also drew a biblical comparison, referencing Numbers 12:3 and the question of whether a person can credibly describe their own humility, suggesting that Obi's self-presentation as a man of simple tastes warrants scrutiny.

He closed by saying he holds genuine respect for Peter Obi as a person and had even greeted him at an event, but that his concern about a lack of accountability among the candidate's supporters remains a barrier to his endorsement.

Watch Daddy Freeze's video addressing Peter Obi and his wife's lifestyles on X below:

Daddy Freeze pleads for arrested soldiers at Peller's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze appealed to the Nigerian Army to release soldiers allegedly detained after intervening at TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding in Lagos.

He explained that the soldiers stepped in to control a hostile crowd surrounding the convoy, preventing what could have been a dangerous situation.

While acknowledging possible breaches of military rules, Daddy Freeze urged fellow celebrities to petition the Army for clemency, stressing the soldiers acted in the interest of public safety.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng