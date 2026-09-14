Canada's IRCC has warned newcomers about fraudsters posing as government officials to steal personal information and money

The warning covers six types of scams targeting immigrants, including fake prizes, tax schemes, and phishing messages

IRCC listed specific things its employees will never do, giving newcomers clear ways to spot a fraudulent contact

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has warned people who have recently moved to Canada about a growing wave of fraud schemes targeting newcomers, urging them to learn how to spot and report suspicious activity before they fall victim.

The agency noted that newcomers are particularly vulnerable because they may not yet be familiar with how Canadian government bodies and companies conduct business.

IRCC warns newcomers as fraud schemes target immigrants with fake deportation threats and phishing emails. Photo credit: ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

IRCC stressed that as residents, newcomers hold rights and freedoms protected under Canadian law.

Common scams targeting immigrants

According to IRCC, one of the most reported schemes involves fraudsters pretending to be government officials. These callers or senders claim the newcomer has made an error with their paperwork and must pay a fee immediately or face deportation. IRCC was clear: it will never threaten to deport anyone over unpaid fees, and technology can be used to make fake calls appear to come from a real government number.

Phishing messages are another widespread method. Strangers, or people pretending to be known contacts, send emails or texts directing recipients to websites designed to harvest banking passwords and personal details. IRCC advised newcomers not to click any links or reply to messages from unverified senders.

Computer virus scams follow a similar pattern, with callers or senders claiming a device has been infected and offering to fix it remotely in order to steal passwords and access private files.

Fake prize alerts, in which a person is told they have won a contest they never entered, are also common. IRCC warned that replying to such messages, even to opt out, confirms to scammers that the phone number is active. Forwarding the message to 7726 allows the phone provider to block the sender.

Tax-related fraud is also a serious risk. Some promoters falsely tell newcomers they can claim government benefit and credit payments for periods before they arrived in Canada. This is not true. Payments can only be claimed from the date of arrival and only when eligibility conditions are met. Participating in such schemes can lead to repayment demands, financial penalties, court fines, or imprisonment.

What IRCC will never do

The agency published a clear list of actions its employees will never take. IRCC staff will not ask anyone to deposit money into a personal bank account, rush a payment, or accept fees through prepaid cards, Western Union, MoneyGram, or gift cards. They will not threaten arrest or deportation over unpaid fees, offer special deals to applicants, promise faster processing in exchange for extra money, use free email platforms such as Gmail or Hotmail to make contact, or request private information beyond what has already been submitted.

IRCC also reminded newcomers that only immigration officers based at Canadian embassies, high commissions, and consulates have the legal authority to issue visas. No third party can guarantee a visa or permanent residence.

Newcomers who receive suspicious calls, emails, or text messages related to immigration or taxes are encouraged to report them to the relevant Canadian authorities.

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