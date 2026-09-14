Shooting Stars: How Much NPFL Club Earned After CAF Confederation Cup Exit
- Shooting Stars lost to Tunisian side CS Sfaxien 2-1 on aggregate in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round
- The Ibadan club made their first continental appearance in 27 years, winning the home leg 1-0 before falling away in Tunisia
- CAF's solidarity payment scheme introduced by President Patrice Motsepe in the 2024/25 season ensures they get paid
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Nigerian Premier Football League side Shooting Stars have been knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup at the preliminary round stage, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Tunisian club CS Sfaxien.
The Ibadan-based club, commonly known as the Oluyole Warriors, were making their first appearance in African club competition in 27 years.
They had given themselves a fighting chance after beating CS Sfaxien 1-0 in the home leg played at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, but they were unable to hold on during the return fixture in Tunisia, where they conceded the goals that ended their continental run, as noted by This Day.
How much Shooting Stars earned
Despite the early exit, the club will not leave the continental stage without something to show for the two matches played.
Under CAF regulations, clubs eliminated in the preliminary rounds of its competitions are entitled to a solidarity payment of $100,000 from the prize pool.
The African football governing body introduced the scheme to help clubs absorb the costs of competing on the continent, including travel, accommodation and other operational expenses linked to participating in continental football.
The initiative was first introduced during the 2024/25 season under CAF President Patrice Motsepe, when the solidarity payment stood at $50,000. For the current campaign, the figure was doubled to $100,000, offering greater financial relief to clubs whose continental ambitions end at the earliest stage.
For Shooting Stars, the payment represents meaningful support as they look to build on the experience of competing in Africa for the first time since the late 1990s.
With their CAF Confederation Cup journey over, Shooting Stars will now direct their full attention back to the Nigeria Premier Football League.
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Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.