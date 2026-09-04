UK police approached King Ochacho and streamer Peller over a parking issue involving a white Rolls-Royce convertible in London

Peller's visible shock that officers paid no regard to the luxury vehicle sparked widespread debate online

Social media users linked Peller's reaction to a broader conversation about wealth, authority, and Nigerian elite culture

A video of UK police confronting Nigerian real estate mogul King Ochacho over a parking violation went viral on September 3, 2026, largely because of streamer Peller's stunned reaction.

The footage, which circulated widely on X, showed Ochacho seated in his white Rolls-Royce convertible alongside his son, singer Ice King, and TikTok content creator Peller during their London trip.

Nigerian billionaire King Ochacho faces UK police intervention over Rolls-Royce parking in London. Photo: king_mo_adah/peller089

Source: Instagram

Officers approached the group over how the vehicle had been parked in what appeared to be a public space or restricted area in London.

What caught viewers' attention was not the confrontation itself, but Peller's clear disbelief that British police continued enforcing the rules without any apparent regard for the expensive car sitting before them.

King Ochacho's UK streaming plans with Peller

Also known as Mohammed Odey Adah, King Ochacho is the founder of the Ochacho Group.

He had previously announced a series of high-profile UK streaming outings involving multiple new convertible Rolls-Royces, with Peller and family members along for the ride.

The parking incident took place during one of those sessions.

The clip captured the pair's live discussion of the moment as it unfolded, with Peller's reaction drawing particular attention for highlighting the gap between expectations around wealth and how authority actually operates in the United Kingdom.

Watch the video of King Ochacho and Peller with the UK police below:

Fans react to Peller's surprise

The video triggered a lively debate online, with many Nigerians weighing in on what Peller's response revealed about attitudes towards money and power.

@Ologbode1 wrote:

"Majority of Nigerians need to stay in developed countries for like 6months, this wan carry him Lagos mentality think say nah so UK Dey, because you get money police nor go come do him work. Same way the Nigeria elite do with their wealth to oppress"

@osheyybtc commented:

"Dem no really send am for there"

@RossMiona reacted:

"Don't take third world mindset to first world country omo🤣💔"

@SAN_Ibrahim101 wrote:

"He don use scope insult Ochacho 😂🤣"

@only1validd said:

"Police no see say na rolls Royce u carry 😂 this guy must be a fool…u no see ochancho house for uk say him Dey the same house I Dey 😂 him billionaire end for Lagos airport 🫳🏾"

@Idaneko1 added:

"You think they praise money like that over there"

King Ochacho, son Ice King and streamer Peller appear in viral UK police encounter. Photo: king_mo_adah/peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis calls out her husband, Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that newlywed content creator Jarvis broke down during a livestream after accusing her husband, Peller, of failing to properly check on her during their UK trip.

Jarvis said Peller only called to connect her with King Ochacho’s son, Iceking, and later failed to return her call.

The content creator, who said she had been handling housework alone while pregnant, expressed her frustration and warned that Peller might not be welcome at home after the tour.

Source: Legit.ng