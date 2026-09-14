Kuot Kiir Deng, 78, and his wife Nyanut Anyar welcomed triplets at Juba Teaching Hospital on September 3, 2026

The birth has been described as the 20th recorded case of triplets in South Sudan since the beginning of 2026

The family is appealing for support from friends, relatives and members of the public to help care for the three newborns

Kuot Kiir Deng, a 78-year-old man in Juba, South Sudan, is calling on the public for support after his wife gave birth to triplets, placing enormous responsibility on the family to care for three newborn babies at once.

Kuot and his wife, Nyanut Anyar, welcomed the babies at Juba Teaching Hospital on 3 September 2026. The birth has reportedly been recorded as the 20th known case of triplets in South Sudan since the start of the year.

78-year-old man seeks public support as wife gives birth to triplets. Photo Source: Twitter/omwambaKE

Source: TikTok

Family struggles to meet triplets' needs

With three infants now at home, the couple says the financial and practical demands of caring for the babies have become overwhelming. The newborns require a steady supply of milk, diapers, clothing, and medical attention, all of which are placing significant strain on the family's resources.

Kuot has reached out to friends, relatives, and well-wishers, asking for any form of support the public can offer. The family has said they would welcome prayers, visits, and material contributions alike, stressing that every gesture of goodwill would make a meaningful difference during this challenging period.

Birth of triplets in Juba

The news drew considerable attention online, with several people responding to the circumstances of the birth.

Atom Johnson shared thoughts about cultural practices involving older men and younger women.

Patrick Anguzu questioned how some women can give birth at older ages.

According to Tuko News, Bol Wiik Awan drew a parallel between Kuot's experience and the biblical account of Abraham, who fathered Isaac in his advanced years.

Read the post about the man below:

9-year-old daughter helps mum deliver baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 9-year-old girl, Aakayla Gunn, helped her nurse mother deliver a baby at home after she went into early labour.

The young girl assisted her mother after her father got stuck in traffic, with her mother coaching her through the delivery until her baby sister was safely born.

Source: Legit.ng