The UK's General Register Office published the official fees for obtaining marriage certificates in England and Wales

Applicants without a GRO index reference number face an additional charge on top of the standard certificate fee

A priority service is available for those who need their certificate faster than the standard processing window

The United Kingdom has published the fees charged for obtaining marriage certificates through the General Register Office (GRO) in England and Wales.

According to the GRO, a standard marriage certificate costs £12.50 (approximately N24,000).

Government publishes charges for obtaining marriage certificates. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz, Nerida McMurray Photography/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Applicants are required to register on the GRO website and will need a debit or credit card to complete the process.

Fees for Different Application Types

Where an applicant does not have a GRO index reference number, an additional search fee of £3.50 (approximately N6,700) applies per search.

Extra copies of any certificate are charged at the same rate as the original.

How to Apply for a Marriage Certificate

Applications can be made through the GRO's online portal, by telephone, by post, or directly from the local register office where the marriage was originally registered.

It is worth noting that the certificate fees and application process described here apply specifically to England and Wales. Separate processes exist for obtaining certificates in Scotland and in Northern Ireland.

UK posts list of licensed employers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK updated its official register of employers licensed to sponsor foreign workers, with the latest version.

The register covers organisations across healthcare, technology, hospitality, construction, retail and professional services.

Source: Legit.ng