French coach Didier Six named Nigeria among the four most impressive teams on the African continent

The Super Eagles face a tough path to AFCON 2027 qualification due to Tanzania's host-nation status in Group L

Nigeria's qualifying campaign opens at home against Madagascar on September 23, 2026

Nigeria's Super Eagles have received a major endorsement from French coach Didier Six, who ranked them alongside Senegal, Morocco and Egypt as the four best teams in Africa right now.

The recognition comes as Nigeria prepares to launch its 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

French coach Didier Six has named the four best teams in Africa at the moment, including the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by Filipe Amorim

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles have a point to prove after missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and back-to-back strong AFCON showings, a runners-up finish at the tournament in Ivory Coast and a bronze medal at the following edition in Morocco, have raised expectations heading into the next cycle.

Nigeria's squad also boasts two recent African Footballer of the Year winners.

Victor Osimhen, who plays for Galatasaray, claimed the award in 2023, while Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman was recognised in 2024.

Six, speaking in an interview with Foot Africa, gave his assessment when asked which African sides currently impressed him most.

"Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, and Nigeria. The level of these teams is improving, and African football is advancing overall," he said.

His view is backed by the current FIFA rankings, where those same four nations occupy the top four spots on the African continent.

Nigeria's Group L challenge

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group L alongside Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, per CAF's official website.

Qualifying follows a home-and-away format, with each team playing six matches across the group stage.

The top two sides in every group advance to the finals, except in Groups D, H and L, where host nations are present.

Tanzania is one of three co-hosts for the 2027 tournament, which Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will jointly stage from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

As hosts, Tanzania qualify automatically, meaning only the group's highest-ranked non-host nation will secure a place at the finals from Group L.

Nigeria must therefore finish top of the remaining three sides to book their spot.

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, when they host Madagascar. Four days later, on Sunday, September 27, they travel to face Guinea-Bissau in their second Group L fixture.

The opening two matchdays set the tone for a qualifying run that will determine whether the Super Eagles reach a tournament they are widely tipped to feature in, based on both recent form and continental standing.

With the pressure of a World Cup absence still fresh, qualification for AFCON 2027 has taken on added significance for Nigerian football.

More setbacks for Super Eagles

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s striker crisis ahead of Nigeria’s opening AFCON 2027 qualifying matches.

Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu have both picked up injuries, leaving the coach with limited options in attack.

Source: Legit.ng