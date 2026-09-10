Social media critic VeryDarkMan visited an Apple Store in China after Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro on September 9, 2026

In a video, the critic warned Nigerian vendors against inflating the cost for local buyers

The move reignited his rivalry with businessman Blord, who clashed with VDM over inflated iPhone 17 prices in 2025

Social media critic Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan or VDM, has put Nigerian phone vendors on notice, announcing from inside an Apple Store in China that he is ready to purchase the newly released iPhone 18 directly for anyone who needs one, cutting out middlemen who inflate prices.

The video, posted on Thursday, September 10, 2026, was filmed in a selfie style inside the Chinese Apple Store, with other shoppers visible in the background. VDM pointed his camera at a tablet screen showing the iPhone 18 Pro's official retail price and broke down why Nigerians should not be paying significantly more than that figure.

VDM shares a video from China with a message to Nigerian vendors after Apple released its iPhone 18. Credit: verydarkblackman/mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

"Gadgets are meant to be accessible," he said during the clip, sharing his willingness to facilitate purchases on their behalf and ship the devices home.

VDM and Blord's iPhone rivalry resurfaces

The timing of VDM's China visit is no coincidence. In 2025, he publicly called out businessman Blord over what he described as price gouging on the remodelled iPhone 17, accusing him of exploiting Nigerians desperate for the latest Apple handset.

That public spat appears far from over, as VDM made pointed references to the same pattern repeating itself with the iPhone 18.

The iPhone 18 Pro was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the company's annual product event. The lineup also introduced the iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable smartphone, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max, updated AirPods, and new Apple Watch models.

Blord trends following VDM's new message to phone vendors over new iPhone 18. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan travelled to China with an 18-year-old boy to whom he granted a scholarship.

Watch the Instagram video of VDM's visit to an Apple Store in China below:

Fans react to VDM's iPhone 18 video

Nigerians on Twitter responded to the video with a mix of excitement and dry humour. Read the comments below:

@Burhss wrote:

"I don't like rushing things, once my vendor VDM and BLORD ship the new iPhone18 to Nigeria i go coup one asap!"

@callmeRxchy commented:

"Can't wait for Blord to convert iPhone 7 to 18 promax."

@Koluwaseun9 added:

"6.5m for just phone don't sit right with me, can't wait for Blord to convert iPhone 11 to 18 pro max."

@_Kangchi_8 reacted:

"Some people are currently waiting for Blord's own 😂😂"

@Jaywizmetax asked:

"Abeg when Blord iPhone duo go drop? Na that one me and my friends go fit afford."

@freakin_snow said:

"I'll wait for VDM and BLORD own pls 🙏"

Verydarkman responds to police challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman responded to a public challenge from the Nigeria Police Force with what he described as his first piece of evidence backing up his explosive claims about officers at highway checkpoints.

The activist had earlier raised alarm at a Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference held in Port Harcourt, where he alleged that highway police officers act as "unknown gunmen" by leaking the movement details of wealthy travellers to criminal networks.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng