The UK government raised the skill threshold for the Skilled Worker visa in July 2025, splitting dental roles into those still open to sponsorship and those that are now closed

Sponsored visa grants for dental nurses dropped from 122 to just 6 in the first three quarters after the rule change took effect

Dental practices that relied on overseas recruitment for nursing and hygiene teams are among those most affected by the policy shift

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

London, United Kingdom - UK dental practices are facing a sharply reduced overseas recruitment pipeline after immigration rule changes that came into effect on July 22, 2025, cut off new sponsorship for several key dental roles.

The Home Office raised the standard skill threshold for Skilled Worker visa sponsorship to Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) level 6, roughly equivalent to graduate level. More than 100 occupations lost general access to the route as a result. Within dentistry, the change created a clear divide: dentists and dental therapists remain eligible for new sponsorship, while dental nurses, dental hygienists and dental technicians are now closed to new applications.

UK immigration rule changes reduce overseas recruitment options for dental practices, with new sponsorship closed for dental nurses, hygienists and technicians. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK dental nurse sponsorship grants plunge

Home Office data recorded only six sponsored work entry-clearance grants for dental nurses between Q4 2025 and Q2 2026, compared with 122 in the three equivalent quarters before the rules changed. That represents a fall of roughly 95%. The figures cover only main applicants applying from outside the UK and do not include in-country extensions or switches.

The GDC register has continued to grow regardless. As of August 17, 2026, it recorded 69,824 dental nurses, 11,407 dental hygienists and 8,824 dental therapists. However, registration numbers do not reflect whether someone is working clinically, their hours, or their location.

Dental nurses who received their first certificate of sponsorship before July 22, 2025 and have held permission continuously on the route may still be able to extend or update their visa under transitional arrangements, subject to their individual immigration history, role and pay.

UK dental recruitment costs rise sharply

The narrowing of recruitment options has coincided with rising costs across the board. The ORE Part 2 fee increased by 65% to £6,967 for 2026/27, though the Part 1 fee fell to £485. Home Office sponsor licence and visa application fees also went up in April 2026. Employers now pay an immigration skills charge of £480 for the first year if they are a small or charitable sponsor, or £1,320 if they are a medium or large sponsor.

One group caught particularly off guard by the changes includes overseas-qualified dentists who had registered as dental hygienists or dental therapists while preparing for the Overseas Registration Examination. Some had already paid registration fees and established themselves in the UK before the policy shifted.

Dental therapists remain eligible for the UK Health and Care Worker visa, but staffing gaps could increase workloads for dentists. Photo credit: @boye4christ2006

Source: UGC

Dental therapists, it should be noted, were confirmed as eligible under the Health and Care Worker visa following a corrected parliamentary answer from the Department of Health and Social Care, which clarified that the role meets the RQF level 6 threshold.

Where practices cannot fill nursing, hygiene or therapy roles, dentists may need to absorb work that would otherwise be carried out by other registered team members, with potential consequences for the delivery of preventive and routine dental care.

Read more on UK skilled worker visa

UK tightens visa rules for applicants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government said international students may need to submit a cover letter if their bank accounts show large or unexplained deposits.

Applicants with gaps in their education history may also be required to provide an explanation along with supporting documents.

The new checks could affect thousands of Nigerians planning to study in British universities and higher institutions.

Source: Legit.ng