Edwin Omokhuale, a 39-year-old Lagos-based real estate CEO, was arrested at Dublin Airport before boarding a flight to Paris

Irish police detained Omokhuale on a UK warrant linking him to an alleged $23 million (N30.46 billion) money laundering scheme

Extradition proceedings began in a Dublin court the day after his arrest, with UK authorities seeking to bring him back to face charges

Edwin Omokhuale, the 39-year-old chief executive of Lagos-based real estate firm MOED Homes, was taken into custody by Irish police at Dublin Airport on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, moments before he was due to board a flight to Paris.

Officers from An Garda Síochána detained Omokhuale following a warrant issued by UK authorities, who want him in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to an alleged fraud worth approximately $23 million (N30.46 billion).

A real estate CEO gets arrested in Ireland. Photo credit: NCA/Instagram

Source: UGC

How alleged $23 million fraud unfolded

The United Kingdom (UK) National Crime Agency (NCA) believes the scheme was carried out in early 2023 and centred on an Australian mining company. Investigators allege that individuals based in the United Kingdom manipulated staff at the company into transferring substantial funds into accounts controlled by the suspects.

Omokhuale was reportedly living in the UK during the period when the alleged offences took place, which has placed him at the centre of the cross-border investigation spanning the UK, Ireland, and Australia.

Extradition proceedings under way in Dublin

A day after his airport arrest, Omokhuale appeared before a Dublin court on Thursday, where formal extradition proceedings were set in motion with the aim of returning him to the United Kingdom to face charges.

Beyond his role at MOED Homes, Omokhuale is publicly known as the owner of several properties within Cowrie Creek Estate in Lekki, Lagos, positioning him as a prominent figure in Nigeria's real estate sector.

If extradited and ultimately convicted in the UK, he could face severe penalties under British anti-money laundering legislation, including lengthy custodial sentences and comprehensive asset forfeiture orders.

See the National Crime Agency's Instagram post on the arrest below:

Source: Legit.ng