Senator Natasha Osawaru shared a heartwarming photo kissing her grandfather, Gabriel Igbinedion, on his birthday

The Esama of the Benin Kingdom celebrated his birthday on Friday, September 11, 2026, with his granddaughter's tribute going viral

Nigerians flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, including birthday wishes and pointed remarks about her personal life

Senator Natasha Osawaru melted hearts online after posting an affectionate birthday tribute to her grandfather, Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of the Benin Kingdom, on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The lawmaker, who currently serves as minority whip, shared a photo on her Instagram page showing her planting a tender kiss on the elderly chief's cheek. The image quickly drew attention across social media, with fans and critics alike weighing in.

Reactions as Natasha Osawaru celebrates grandfather Esama Igbinedion on his birthday with a sweet kiss. Photo credit@natashaosawru

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Natasha made no secret of how much the Esama means to her, describing him as her favourite person in the world and her "partner in crime." She referred to him as "the lion" and signed off with a traditional salutation to his royal title.

Her tribute read:

"MY FAVORITE IN THE WORLDDD! I LOVE U TOO MUCH MY PARTNER IN CRIME! I WOULD LOVE U FOREVER GRANDPA THE LION!!! ESAMA GHATOKPEEE"

Natasha Osawaru returns to work as minority whip

2Baba's wife, Natasha Osawaru, shares post about her grandfather. Photo credit@natashaosawru

Source: Instagram

The birthday post came just days after Natasha shared a separate video in which she introduced herself using her maiden name as she resumed her duties in the National Assembly as minority whip. The clip had also generated significant buzz ahead of her grandfather's birthday tribute.

Here is the Instagram post of Natasha Osawaru as she marks her grandfather's birthday below:

Fans react to Natasha's birthday post

The comments section drew a wide range of responses, from warm birthday messages to more pointed remarks:

@traci_dew_ wrote: "Esama of Benin, His birthday always feels like a public holiday in Benin!"

@real_bigmask commented:

"Tell your grandfather to apologize to the Palace of the OBA of Benin."

@ric.5080 shared:

"Happy birthday to this great man. The first time of meeting him he was very receptive, embraced my husband and I like his grandchildren. Many more years sir."

@onyinyechi__favour stated:

"The only woman suffering heartbreak without support from Nigerian women."

@shillababy1 reacted:

"Activity the man real kids no do reach u 2baba don go be say e don goooooooooooooo."

@gift_apete wrote:

"You carry your innocent face go follow 2face, How E be now?? Happy birthday Esama sir"

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the ongoing divorce between singer 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng