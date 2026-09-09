2Baba’s Estranged Wife Natasha Osawaru Finally Unveils Their Son As Fans React
- Natasha Osawaru, Minority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, stepped out for a stroll with her infant son and nanny
- The rare public appearance marks one of the first times 2Baba and Natasha's son has been seen publicly
- Natasha captioned the video with an emotional message about her baby boy
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Natasha Osawaru, the estranged wife of veteran Nigerian singer 2Baba, has given fans their first proper look at the son she shares with the music legend.
The Edo State House of Assembly Minority Leader shared a video on her status showing her stepping out for a leisurely stroll alongside her nanny and her infant baby boy.
The clip offered a rare and private glimpse into the life of a woman who balances the demands of political office with the quieter, private world of motherhood.
Natasha Osawaru's Emotional Caption
Keeping it simple but deeply affectionate, Natasha captioned the video "My heartbeat", a tender nod to just how much the child means to her.
2Baba and Natasha's Son Makes Rare Public Appearance
The appearance is notable because the child has largely been kept away from the public eye.
As a sitting lawmaker and a figure connected to one of Nigeria's most recognisable music stars, Natasha has consistently kept details of her personal life close to her chest.
2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, is one of Nigeria's most celebrated Afrobeats pioneers.
His romantic life has drawn significant public attention over the years, and the emergence of this video has reignited curiosity about his family situation with Natasha.
The short clip paints a picture of an ordinary afternoon outing: a mother, her help, and a baby boy taking in some fresh air, far removed from the legislative chambers of the Edo State House of Assembly or the glare of celebrity gossip.
Watch the video of Natasha and her son:
2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend
Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.
A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.
Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.