Natasha Osawaru, Minority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, stepped out for a stroll with her infant son and nanny

The rare public appearance marks one of the first times 2Baba and Natasha's son has been seen publicly

Natasha captioned the video with an emotional message about her baby boy

Natasha Osawaru, the estranged wife of veteran Nigerian singer 2Baba, has given fans their first proper look at the son she shares with the music legend.

The Edo State House of Assembly Minority Leader shared a video on her status showing her stepping out for a leisurely stroll alongside her nanny and her infant baby boy.

2Baba’s wife Natasha Osawaru finally shows off their son as fans react. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The clip offered a rare and private glimpse into the life of a woman who balances the demands of political office with the quieter, private world of motherhood.

Natasha Osawaru's Emotional Caption

Keeping it simple but deeply affectionate, Natasha captioned the video "My heartbeat", a tender nod to just how much the child means to her.

2Baba and Natasha's Son Makes Rare Public Appearance

The appearance is notable because the child has largely been kept away from the public eye.

As a sitting lawmaker and a figure connected to one of Nigeria's most recognisable music stars, Natasha has consistently kept details of her personal life close to her chest.

Natasha Osawaru sparks reactions after unveiling son with music icon 2Baba. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, is one of Nigeria's most celebrated Afrobeats pioneers.

His romantic life has drawn significant public attention over the years, and the emergence of this video has reignited curiosity about his family situation with Natasha.

The short clip paints a picture of an ordinary afternoon outing: a mother, her help, and a baby boy taking in some fresh air, far removed from the legislative chambers of the Edo State House of Assembly or the glare of celebrity gossip.

Watch the video of Natasha and her son:

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng