Nile University has released its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, with some programmes carrying a hefty price tag

Three courses at the institution charge students more than N2 million per semester, with Medicine & Surgery topping the list

Prospective students considering Nile University can find the full fee breakdown for these high-cost programmes in this article

Nile University has published its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic year, and the figures for certain programmes are likely to give prospective students and their families something to think about carefully before applying.

The institution offers more than 10 degree programmes, but three of them carry per-semester fees that exceed the N2 million mark. Legit.ng has compiled the breakdown of those programmes below.

Nile University reveals 2026/2027 school fees for 3 courses. Photo Source: Nile University

Source: Getty Images

Nile University courses

1. Medicine and Surgery — N3,575,000 per semester

Medicine and Surgery is the most expensive programme at Nile University, with students expected to pay N3,575,000 every semester. The programme attracts the highest fee by a considerable margin, sitting well above the other courses on this list.

2. Law — N2,275,000 per semester

Law comes in as the second most expensive course at the university, with a semester fee of N2,275,000. For students who aspire to a legal career and wish to study at a private institution, this is a significant financial commitment to factor in from the outset.

3. Public Health — N2,000,000 per semester

Public Health rounds out the list at exactly N2,000,000 per semester, just clearing the threshold. While it is the most affordable of the three, it remains a substantial amount for most Nigerian families to budget for each semester.

What prospective Nile University students should know

These figures represent the approved fees per semester, meaning students enrolled in any of these three programmes would be expected to pay this amount at least twice per academic session. For Medicine and Surgery in particular, where the programme spans several years, the total cost of completing the degree would run into tens of millions of naira.

Nile University is a private institution, and like most of its counterparts in Nigeria, its fees are set independently of government subsidies that typically keep tuition lower at federal and state universities. Prospective students are advised to confirm the full fee schedule directly with the university's admissions office before making any enrolment decisions.

Afe Babalola University releases 2026/2027 fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Afe Babalola University had published its approved 2026/2027 school fees for selected programmes, including Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery.

The fees varied across the different levels of study, with Medicine and Surgery recording the highest costs among the three courses examined. Law and Pharmacy also attracted multimillion-naira fees, with 100-level students paying the highest amounts in both programmes.

Source: Legit.ng