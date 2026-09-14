Jarvis went on live stream to confront her husband, Mr. Adelaja, after hearing him shout 'my crush' during his own live session

The content creator reminded her husband that breaking marriage vows carries a five-year imprisonment consequence

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some calling it a cruise while others sided firmly with Jarvis

Jarvis has put her husband, Mr. Adelajaaka Peller, on blast in a live stream that has since gone viral, after she reportedly heard him repeatedly chanting "my crush" while he was broadcasting to his own audience.

The content creator, who bears a striking resemblance to comedian Mark Angel according to fans, wasted no time addressing the situation directly on camera. Their marriage, she pointedly noted, has not even reached its first anniversary.

Reactions as Jarvis calls out husband on live stream, reminds him of 5-Year imprisonment for cheating. Photo credit@peller089/@realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Jarvis warns Mr. Adelaja on live stream

Speaking candidly to her audience, Jarvis made it clear she was not in a joking mood. She invoked what she described as the consequence of straying, telling her husband he had apparently forgotten about a five-year imprisonment that awaits anyone who breaks their vows.

Fans join Jarvis as they send memo to Peller over a statement online. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

"Mr. Adelaja, I'm coming for you. You went on live stream, and we are doing uh my crush, my crush, my crush, my crush. So it looks like you forgot that there is five years imprisonment. You are forgotten, you are forgotten, you are forgotten so quick. This marriage is not up to two months, e never reach a year. Yeah, you are already saying my crush. This is my thing. Hold, hold, I don't care. Better, better tread carefully. We're treading carefully. G check and tell them I'm not okay. Oh, I'm not okay. I don't take nonsense. I don't take nonsense rubbish,"

Here is the Instagram video of Jarvis speaking about Peller on live stream below:

Fans react to the viral confrontation

The clip quickly attracted thousands of views, with commenters divided between those who found it entertaining and those who took it seriously.

@johnny.vaudinz wrote:

"This Jarvis resembles Mark Angel Comedies."

@iamdejavoo_ commented:

"He don Dey boring mk una rest."

@heyzhaynahb said:

"Mr ADELaja there is 5 years imprisonment o"

@boluakinlaborn reacted:

"Mr Adelaja don carry weytin pass am, I swear."

@pretty_angel_angela wrote:

"Make them carry this child put for one place what sort of childish act is this or is the pregnancy hormone"

@unlimited_1336 noted: "All na cruise u guys shouldn't take it serious"

Jarvis' first look at her wedding

Legit.ng reported that a video from Jarvis' traditional wedding had gone viral across social media, capturing the bride appearing to struggle to move comfortably in her fitted gown during the ceremony.

The clip quickly attracted widespread attention, with many viewers focusing on the design of her outfit and how it affected her mobility.

The viral footage also sparked conversations about her bridal makeup, with social media users sharing mixed reactions to her overall wedding look.

Source: Legit.ng