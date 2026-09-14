Apple’s $1,999 iPhone Duo enters a fiercely competitive foldable market dominated by cheaper, feature-rich Android alternatives

Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO and Honour challenge Apple with stronger batteries, cameras, charging speeds, productivity and lower prices

Apple’s ecosystem remains its biggest advantage, but Android foldables offer compelling value for buyers without iOS commitments

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Apple’s arrival in the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Duo has intensified competition in one of the fastest-growing segments of the premium phone industry.

Launched in September 2026 with a starting price of $1,999, the iPhone Duo brings Apple’s familiar premium design, powerful processor and tightly integrated software experience to the book-style foldable category.

Apple releases iPhone DUO, but there are better alternatives with lower prices. Credit: Benjamin Fanjoy / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

But consumers willing to look beyond Apple have several compelling alternatives, some offering larger batteries, faster charging, more versatile cameras or substantially lower prices.

Here are five Android foldables challenging Apple’s newest premium device.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung has years of experience refining foldable smartphones, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 reflects that maturity.

Starting at about $1,649 for 256GB storage, it undercuts the iPhone Duo while delivering a 7.8-inch 120Hz inner display and a practical 5.5-inch cover screen.

At about 201 grams, it is also considerably lighter than the 254-gram iPhone Duo.

The Fold 8 packs a 4,800mAh battery with 45W wired and 20W wireless charging, alongside Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor.

Another major attraction is Samsung DeX, which allows users to connect the phone to a compatible external display for a desktop-style productivity experience.

Best for: Buyers seeking a mature foldable experience with strong productivity features.

2. Xiaomi 18 Fold

For consumers focused heavily on specifications, Xiaomi’s 18 Fold presents an aggressive alternative.

Its camera system combines a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

That gives photographers more focal-length flexibility than the iPhone Duo’s dual-camera configuration.

Xiaomi also packs a massive 6,000mAh battery into the device, accompanied by 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Despite that capacity, the handset weighs about 219 grams. Prices vary by market but generally fall between $1,400 and $1,600.

Best for: Power users and photography enthusiasts looking for maximum hardware for their money.

3. Huawei Pura X Max

Huawei’s Pura X Max stands out particularly for photography.

Its 50MP main camera features a variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0. It is joined by a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom and a 12.5MP ultrawide.

The device also offers a 7.7-inch inner display and a 5,300mAh battery, supported by 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

However, availability remains its biggest drawback. Buyers outside China may need to import the handset, while the absence of Google Mobile Services could be a significant limitation for users dependent on Google's ecosystem.

Best for: Photography-focused buyers comfortable using Huawei’s software ecosystem.

4. OPPO Find N6

OPPO’s Find N6 makes a strong case for consumers who place display quality and charging speed near the top of their priorities.

The device combines a premium foldable display with a relatively slim body weighing around 215 grams, according to a report by MemeBurn.

Its camera system features a 50MP main sensor, while OPPO’s imaging technology provides another attraction for photography-focused buyers.

The Find N6 particularly stands out with 80W wired charging, considerably faster than many competing premium foldables.

Its ColorOS interface also provides extensive customisation, although users moving from iOS or Samsung’s One UI may need time to adjust.

With prices estimated around $1,500 to $1,700 depending on the market, it remains below the iPhone Duo’s starting price.

Best for: Consumers prioritising display quality, portability and rapid charging.

5. Honor Magic V6

Honour is increasingly competing on one of foldable smartphones’ biggest weaknesses: thickness.

The Magic V6 maintains a remarkably slim profile when folded, making it feel closer to a conventional flagship smartphone.

It combines that design with an approximately 5,000mAh battery, a capable camera system and MagicOS based on Android.

Its biggest advantage, however, could be price.

Depending on the market, the Magic V6 costs approximately $1,300 to $1,500, potentially saving buyers between $500 and $700 compared with Apple's $1,999 starting price.

That makes Honour particularly attractive to consumers interested in trying a book-style foldable without making an almost $2,000 commitment.

Best for: First-time foldable buyers looking for a slimmer, more affordable alternative.

Apple’s ecosystem remains its biggest weapon

Specifications alone do not tell the entire story.

For long-time Apple customers, features and services such as iCloud, AirDrop, Apple Watch integration and the wider Apple ecosystem could make moving to Android inconvenient, regardless of hardware differences.

iPhone 18 launches, but there are stronger Android versions to rival Apple's latest drop. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For buyers who are not tied to either ecosystem, however, the calculation is different.

Samsung offers a greater foldable experience and productivity tools, Xiaomi pushes battery and camera hardware, Huawei focuses heavily on photography, OPPO emphasises display and charging technology, while Honour competes aggressively on portability and price.

Apple has finally joined the foldable battle, but in 2026, consumers no longer have to pay the highest price to get a premium folding smartphone.

5 Android phones that can rival the new iPhone 18 Pro

Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may be among the most talked-about premium smartphones of 2026, but Android manufacturers are not surrendering the flagship battle.

The iPhone 18 Pro series brings Apple’s latest A20 Pro chip, improved cameras, longer battery life and a growing suite of artificial intelligence features.

Source: Legit.ng