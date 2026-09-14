Frankline graduated from Ahmadu Bello University's Faculty of Law with a First-Class degree after seven years of study

He became the first indigenous Imo State and male student to earn a First Class from the faculty since it was founded in 1962

Beyond his grades, Frankline authored over 18 academic papers and gained legal practice experience at multiple top Nigerian firms

Frankline, a 2026 graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, has set the internet buzzing after sharing a remarkable academic achievement that decades of students before him could not replicate.

Writing on X, Frankline announced that he graduated with a First-Class degree in Law and was named the Best Graduating Male Student in the Class of 2026.

Nigerian man Frankline graduates top of ABU law class. Photo credit: @Frankline_rolis/X.

Source: Twitter

The achievement carries extraordinary weight: from the faculty's founding in 1962 to the year he gained admission in 2020, only one student had ever earned a First Class from that department.

A Historic Milestone at ABU's Faculty of Law

Frankline's result makes him the first indigenous Imo State student and the first male Igbo graduate to earn a First Class from the faculty in its entire history.

During his time at the Zaria-based university, he recorded a perfect 5.00 GPA in three separate semesters and was awarded a scholarship by the Nigerian Higher Education Foundation (NHEF).

His competitive record extends beyond the lecture hall. He was part of the team that finished fourth in Africa at the 2022 FDI Moot competition, and he went on to win both the Champion and Best Advocate titles at the Shehu Wada Insolvency Moot.

From Campus to Published Author and Legal Practitioner

Frankline channelled a deep interest in international finance, capital markets, and cross-border trade into prolific academic output, authoring more than 18 papers.

In his post, he reflected on what the journey truly meant to him.

"Looking back, I don't just see awards. I see the people. Mentors who demanded rigor, friends who became brothers, and failures that taught me resilience," he wrote.

He closed with a note of quiet optimism, saying:

"For the first time in 7 years, there's no exam timetable. Just a blank page, immense gratitude, and work to do. Unto the next."

Nigerians Celebrate Frankline's Achievement

The post drew warm congratulations from Nigerians across social media.

Kelechi said:

"Congratulations my dear friend."

Ethernal wrote:

"Seven years of work leading to a First-Class degree and top of your class, that's a day worth holding onto. Congratulations, Frankline."

Taiwo added:

"2019 memories! I travelled from Ibadan to Kongo Campus, ABU, for Post-UTME but was denied admission despite having a higher aggregate than some admitted candidates. Now, seeing you bag a first class in same school brings back the memories. Congratulations the law."

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng