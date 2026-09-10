Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold publicly praised Davido during a recent interview that circulated online on September 10, 2026

Gold described how their friendship grew after collaborating on the 2021 hit 'High,' saying the OBO showed up with zero ego

The Afrobeats star credited Davido's loyalty and ability to show up for people as the foundation of their bond

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has publicly sung the praises of Davido, describing the Afrobeats heavyweight as "a real guy" in an interview clip that went viral on September 10, 2026.

Speaking during a sit-down interview, the Afrobeats and Fuji singer was asked about his thoughts on Davido after footage of the superstar celebrating his uncle's Osun State governorship win made the rounds online.

Adekunle Gold speaks about Davido’s personality and support for fellow music stars. Photo: adekunlegold/davido

Source: Instagram

His response was nothing short of glowing.

"I saw a man that loves his people," Adekunle Gold said.

"David will ride for anybody he loves. I respect that guy, man. He's a real guy. That's his family, right? He does it for people. If you have a song with Davido, he will show up."

How the friendship between Adekunle Gold and Davido began

Adekunle Gold traced the origins of their connection back to the making of "High," their 2021 collaboration featured on his album Catch Me If You Can.

He recalled that after writing the song, he immediately felt Davido's energy belonged on it, so he reached out, and Davido delivered, flying into Los Angeles to record and shoot the video while staying for the entire duration.

"That's when I started to like… 'cause I've seen him from afar, like, this guy looks like a real guy, you know, like a people's person," Gold shared.

"And then when I met him on set, I experienced him differently. When we did the song in the studio, he was even funny. We were just having a good time, and he was just so chill. There's no ego."

Adekunle Gold admitted that Davido's massive status made the laid-back attitude even more striking.

"He's massive! He's so chill. And that's when I decided like, yeah, this is someone that I can be very cool with."

Davido vs Adekunle Gold: A collaboration history that spans years

The two artists share a professional history that stretches back further than "High."

In 2019, Davido credited Gold with co-writing one of his favourite tracks on the album A Good Time.

Their most recent collaboration came on "Only God Can Save Me," a track from Gold's 2025 album Fuji.

Watch Adekunle Gold's interview video below:

Fans react warmly to Adekunle Gold's revelation about Davido

@ElanJamex wrote:

"AG giving Davido his flowers properly. That kind of support and loyalty from a big-name artist is something you can't fake, real ones always recognise real ones."

@IamEriOluwa shared:

"Those who don't like Davido have personal beef for his grace. It's nothing about what he didn't do or did. There's literally no reason to hate the dude. You can see how she shows up for people generally."

@Updated_CEO commented:

"Na why e b 001"

@BjStar111 added:

"Ag baby nah real one"

Adekunle Gold praises Davido while discussing their friendship and music collaborations. Photo: adekunlegold/davido

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold explains the inspiration behind his song Simile

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold explained that he wrote his 2019 hit Simile shortly after losing his father, during a period when he struggled with grief and his emotions.

Reflecting on a recent orchestral performance of the song, the singer said his younger self could never have imagined that he would still be making music and living some of his dreams 7 years later.

He also used the moment to encourage people facing difficult times, reminding them that dark seasons do not last forever.

Source: Legit.ng