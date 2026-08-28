Adekunle Gold explained the emotional backstory behind his 2019 hit, Simile, in a post shared on Instagram on Friday, August 28, 2026

The Afrobeats singer wrote the track after losing his father, describing himself as lost and searching for something to hold on to

Gold reflected on performing Simile with an orchestra years later, marvelling at how far he had come from the darkest moment that inspired the song

Adekunle Gold has pulled back the curtain on one of his most beloved tracks, explaining that the 2019 hit Simile was written in the shadow of his father's death.

The Fuji and Afrobeats singer shared the confession on his Instagram page on Friday, August 28, 2026, explaining that he wrote the song during one of the lowest points of his life, when grief had left him struggling to make sense of his emotions.

Adekunle Gold discusses how losing his father inspires his 2019 song ‘Simile’. Photo: adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold's moment of reflection

What prompted the post was a recent performance of the same song, this time backed by a full orchestra, an experience that took him straight back to the younger, grieving version of himself who had first put pen to paper.

Adekunle Gold said that version of himself would never have believed what was to come.

"When I wrote 'Simile' in 2019, I had just lost my father, and I was lost in a way that is difficult to explain," he wrote. "I wrote this song from that place, asking for something to lean on when I didn't know how to carry everything I was feeling."

"He couldn't have imagined this moment. He couldn't have imagined that 7 years later, he would still be here, still making music, still dreaming, and actually living some of the dreams that once felt so far away," he wrote.

Adekunle Gold shares the personal story behind ‘Simile’ seven years after releasing the 2019 song. Photo: adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold's message of hope

Beyond his personal story, Adekunle Gold used the post to send a message to anyone currently walking through their own difficult season.

The Afrobeats star framed Simile not just as a personal milestone but as a reminder that circumstances can shift in ways that are impossible to see from within the storm.

"Simile reminds me that life can change in ways you cannot see when you are in the middle of the darkest part of it. So whatever you're going through, let Simile be the reminder that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. Your darkest moments won't last forever," he wrote.

Bigh Fish also used the post to announce that his album Fuji Orchestra is now available, thanking everyone who played a role in bringing the project to life.

Since its release, Simile has endured as one of Adekunle Gold's most emotionally resonant songs, widely regarded as a meditation on love, loss, and the quiet strength it takes to carry on.

Check out Adekunle Gold's post below:

Adekunle Gold, Simi crush divorce rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold and Simi had reaffirmed their love amid divorce rumours that circulated online a few weeks ago.

The couple was rumoured to have ended their marriage, with a purported divorce certificate trending online, but they later made their first public appearance together when they both sighted the moon before Eid al-Fitr.

Adekunle Gold shared a snippet of their upcoming song, in which they both sang together, with Simi stating that only God can take away what He has given them and that their love is sweet, making her heart full of joy.

Source: Legit.ng