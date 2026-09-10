Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma carried out three separate security operations in Kaduna State on September 9, 2026

A 50-year-old woman caught with 300 rounds of ammunition was arrested in Igabi Local Government Area during one of the operations

A suspected terrorist logistics supplier was also nabbed in Birnin Gwari, with four communication devices recovered from him

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have arrested a suspected terrorist kingpin, seized 300 rounds of ammunition from a courier, and detained a logistics supplier believed to be working for terrorist groups, all within Kaduna state on the same day.

Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, the Media Information Officer for the operation, confirmed the developments in a statement released on Thursday, September 10.

Troops launched three operations across Kaduna state. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Terror kingpin arrested in Kubau

According to Danja, troops under Sector 1 launched a clearance operation in the early hours of September 9, 2026, targeting Dabar Dabo, a suspected terrorist hideout in Kubau Local Government Area, Kaduna.

The raid led to the arrest of a man believed to be a kingpin within the network, along with two other members of his group. All three suspects were moved to military custody for further questioning.

Later that morning, acting on intelligence about the movement of arms, troops intercepted a 50-year-old woman in Igabi Local Government Area.

Soldiers found 300 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a bag she was carrying. Preliminary investigation suggested she had travelled from Zamfara State to Lafia, where she allegedly collected the rounds before heading to Birnin Gwari to hand them over to terrorists. She and the recovered ammunition remain in military custody.

Logistics supplier caught in Birnin Gwari

Later the same day, Sector 1 troops, working alongside a community vigilante group, apprehended a man suspected of supplying logistics to terrorist networks in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

A search of the suspect turned up four communication devices believed to have been used in coordinating terrorist activities. He too was taken into military custody.

Danja described all three operations as part of a broader push by Operation Fansan Yamma to break up terrorist networks, cut off their supply of arms and materials, and limit their ability to operate freely across the Joint Operations Area.

He thanked members of the public for their cooperation and called on them to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to security agencies without delay.

Terrorists attack worshippers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that armed terrorists abducted more than 60 worshippers from the Central Mosque in Dekara town, located in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, during Friday's Jumu'at prayer.

A resident of the area, speaking anonymously by telephone, told a correspondent that the attack was one of several security incidents that hit Borgu LGA on Friday, August 21.

Source: Legit.ng