Nigerian businessman King Ochacho was caught on camera vibing to a track by his 13-year-old son while driving

The song, titled 'No Competition', was made by Ice King Ochacho, who started rapping at just seven years old

The clip circulated widely on X, with Nigerians weighing in on both the proud father moment and the quality of the young artist's music

A video of King Ochacho passionately vibing to his teenage son's song inside a car has set Nigerian social media alight, with many reacting to the wholesome display of fatherly pride.

In the clip, which began circulating on X on September 8, 2026, the Nigerian real estate businessman Mohammed Adah, better known as King Ochacho, was seen wearing a black-and-white striped jacket, nodding his head and delivering the lyrics of his son's track with unmistakable enthusiasm and energy.

King Ochacho draws attention with reaction to his 13-year-old son’s music. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

The song at the centre of it all is "No Competition" by Ice King Ochacho, whose full name is Shedrack Mohammed Adah.

Born in August 2013 in Otukpo, Benue State, Ice King reportedly began freestyling and rapping around the age of seven.

He has since developed a catalogue of Afrobeats and rap music, with earlier releases including "E Choke," and has shared stages with established Nigerian acts.

Industry heavyweight singer Davido has previously acknowledged the young performer's potential, calling him "the future".

King Ochacho himself is the founder of the Ochacho Group, a business concern with interests in real estate and hospitality.

Known as a self-made entrepreneur with strong ties to the entertainment world, the businessman's decision to openly celebrate his son's music struck a chord with many online.

Watch King Ochacho vibing to his 13-year-old son Ice King’s song in the video below:

Fans react to King Ochacho's proud father moment

The clip quickly drew comments from across the country, with viewers focusing on both the touching family dynamic and the music itself.

@MadiLilsiu quipped:

"Monkey no fine but him papa like am❌️ Song no sweet but d singer papa dey jam am ✅️"

@DaniaS42325 wrote:

"See as person Pikin dey give am joy 😊😊 if you like carry problems dey give your father 🤣"

@DurkioWiz shared:

"King Ochacho is a proud father, look at him vibing to his son music 😂🔥"

@DiamondBobmac noted:

"If e reach your turn make you no promote your son, proud father❤️"

@bobby00147 added:

"Yes o very proud you can tell"

@ProsperUfo7253 defended the track itself:

"This song sweet forget hate"

Nigerian businessman King Ochacho reacts to his 13-year-old son’s latest song. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

UK Police confront King Ochacho in London, Peller reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UK police confronted Nigerian real estate mogul King Ochacho over a parking violation while he sat in his Rolls-Royce with Peller and his son, Ice King.

Peller appeared stunned that officers enforced the parking rules despite the expensive car, making his reaction the standout moment in the viral footage.

The incident sparked online debate among Nigerians, with many discussing Peller’s response and attitudes towards wealth and authority in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng