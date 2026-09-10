Adekunle Gold broke his silence in an interview that surfaced online on Thursday, September 10, 2026

The music star revealed that the man spread fake news claiming his family had lost their daughter, Deja

AG Baby confirmed he reported the matter to authorities, leading to a court sentence against the offender

Adekunle Gold has finally addressed the incident that landed a social media user in jail after the person wished death on his daughter, Deja, and spread false reports about his family.

The singer spoke during an interview that circulated online on Thursday, 10 September 2026, giving his clearest account yet of what happened and why he chose to take legal action.

Reactions as Adekunle Gold speaks on man jailed for wishing daughter Deja death. Photo credit@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

According to the music star, the individual did not just make offensive comments but went further by circulating fabricated stories claiming his family had lost Deja. That detail, he said, crossed a line he was not willing to ignore.

"He posted fake news about my family that my family lost my daughter," Adekunle Gold said. He drew a sharp distinction between criticism directed at him as a public figure and attacks involving his child, making clear that one he could absorb, the other he could not.

Adekunle Gold shares his take about troll

Adekunle Gold speaks on man jailed for wishing daughter evil. Photo credit@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats star acknowledged the nature of fame and the scrutiny that comes with it, but stood firm on where his limits lie.

"I can take anything but not my daughter. I signed for it, they can say anything about me," he said. "I did the right thing. I went to the authorities and reported him, and they took action against him."

The singer confirmed that the court sentenced the individual to two years in prison or an option of a fine.

Here is the X interview of the singer speaking about the troll and the action taken against him:

Fans react to Adekunle Gold's statement

The interview sparked a wave of reactions from fans and followers online, with many praising the singer for standing up for his daughter.

@miztersan__ wrote:

"Freedom of speech Dey I no go dull you, but freedom after speech I can't assure you "

@west_rs commented:

"Now that's a father"

@iphyeoma__ shared:

"It's beautiful as a girl child, knowing that daddy will always fight for you. These are memories and events she'll grow up remembering. I'll do same if I was in his shoes. Trollll me all you want but when it comes to my kids, don't cross that line. I never joke about them."

@_cocopresh wrote:

"Very good.. Social media has given a lot of people leverage to behave anyhow"

@smiles_twines added:

"Same too for Lizzy anjorin, It must stop."

@reviews_withgina reacted:

"Gbam , as it should be. Well done Ag Baby."

Deja sings for dad on his 37th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday, especially in January. The singer marked his day on January 28th, and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day.

Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday song to him. The video also showed other fun moments the family had together.

Simi took to the caption of the post to pen a sweet note to her man as she called him romantic names.

Source: Legit.ng