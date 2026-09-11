Dolly Parton's posthumous track 'Bound to Ride' dropped nearly two weeks after the country legend passed away at age 80

The song was recorded in 2022 as part of a bluegrass tribute album honouring The Stanley Brothers

Parton recorded her vocals separately from the rest of the project due to health concerns during the COVID-19 period

Country music icon Dolly Parton has released her first posthumous single, "Bound to Ride," nearly two weeks after her passing on 25 August at the age of 80.

The track surfaces as a poignant farewell from one of the genre's most celebrated voices.

The song was captured in 2022 as part of a wider tribute project called Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of The Stanley Brothers, an album honouring the influential bluegrass duo whose sound shaped generations of country and bluegrass musicians, reports PM News.

Dolly Parton's posthumous track 'Bound to Ride' dropped nearly two weeks after the country legend passed away at age 80. Photos: Dolly Parton.

Source: Instagram

Parton's contribution sits alongside performances by the First Ladies of Bluegrass, an all-female collective featuring Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, Missy Raines and Molly Tuttle.

How Parton Recorded the Track

Given the health anxieties of the COVID-19 era, the recording approach for Parton was modified.

While most artists on the project gathered in a live studio setting, Parton laid down her vocals in a separate session, allowing her to take part in the album without putting her health at risk.

Garry West, the bassist and Compass Records owner behind the project, described her contribution as exceptional, noting that the unconventional setup did nothing to diminish the quality of her performance.

Dolly Parton's Legacy

Parton's voice on "Bound to Ride" adds another chapter to a career spanning more than six decades, one that gifted the world enduring classics such as "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You."

Her representatives confirmed she died after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones.

Her sister, Stella Parton, later revealed that Dolly had deliberately kept her health struggles hidden from those closest to her.

"She didn't want anybody to tell that because Dolly could not bear negative things and she would not have wanted her fans worried about it," Stella said.

Dolly Parton's song was recorded in 2022 as part of a bluegrass tribute album honouring The Stanley Brothers. Photo: Dolly Parton.

Source: Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hollywood actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, died at the age of 36.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed the tragic news in an emotional statement and asked the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

The actress, who built a successful career spanning decades, is survived by her daughter, Kaya Klitschko.

Source: Legit.ng