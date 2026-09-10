Nigerian adult film actor Pato has opened up about the amount performers receive for appearing in online adult videos

The actor claimed he has received as little as N50,000 for a single production despite the nature of the content they create

Pato said his highest payment in Nigeria was between N200,000 and N250,000, while his biggest payday came from a production in Ghana

Nigerian adult film actor Pato has given fans a glimpse into the financial reality of the adult entertainment industry, revealing that performers may not be earning as much as many people assume.

Pato opened up about the subject during an interview with Tall Lizy TV, where he addressed questions about how much adult film actors are paid for their work.

According to him, discussing the figures can sometimes be embarrassing because of how low the payments are.

Pato opened up about the amount performers receive for appearing in online adult videos. Photos: Pato.

Source: Instagram

‘I feel ashamed to tell them’

Pato explained that the money involved in some productions is far from what outsiders might expect.

“When they ask me how much we are being paid, I feel ashamed to tell them. The money they pay us is very poor,” he said.

The actor disclosed that his highest payment for a production was close to N500,000, but that particular job took place in Ghana.

His experience in Nigeria, he said, has been considerably different.

“In Nigeria, the highest, I was paid is N200k to N250k,” Pato stated.

But there is an even more striking figure.

Pato claimed that he receives about N50,000 for one video, offering a different picture of the financial side of an industry that often attracts significant attention online.

His disclosure has provided an unusual look at the earnings of performers in Nigeria’s adult entertainment space, particularly as many people may assume that viral online content automatically translates to huge paydays.

Watch the X video of King Pato speaking about his earnings here:

Reactions trail Pato's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@mattlawo stated:

"Why not just go and do normal olosho work and charge the 50k? Why would you allow anyone pay you 50k to have s*x on camera? Are these guys that stupid?"

@OloyeCaesarEZe noted:

"50k per video multiply by 5 videos a day=250k That's what they tell them u can make 250k a Day by shooting 5 videos or episode of 45mins each,so if they appear on set for 10 or 15 videos a week they will get roughly 500k-750k ,shey hook up no pay like this? Or agbero work"

Pato claimed he has received as little as N50,000 for a single production despite the nature of the content they create. Photo: Pato.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere has resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng