Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate for 2027, addressed the root causes of Nigeria's 1966 coups and the civil war in a tweet on Thursday, September 10

Obi blamed leadership failure and the unequal application of constitutional rights for the national tragedies Nigeria has endured

The former Anambra governor drew on the examples of Japan, South Korea, China and Rwanda to outline his vision for transforming Nigeria's painful past

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections, has offered his explanation for the causes of the 1966 military coups and the subsequent Nigerian Civil War, saying both were direct consequences of leadership failure.

Obi shared his views in a tweet on Thursday, September 10, in response to what he described as reactions from Nigerians who were upset that an Arise News anchor had asked him questions about the 1966 coups during an interview. He said he welcomed such questions and was prepared to answer anything concerning Nigeria's history.

Leadership failure at the Root

According to Obi, the tragedies Nigeria has suffered, including the 1966 coups, the civil war, and recurring episodes of mass violence across different parts of the country, could have been avoided if laws had been applied justly and equally to all citizens.

"The failure of leadership to guarantee all its citizens equal rights and freedoms, and to enforce the fundamental rights in the constitution without fear or favour" was, in his words, the central cause of those events.

Obi argued that historical mistakes should not be treated as permanent scars but as starting points for transformation. He pointed to Japan's economic rise between 1920 and 1970, South Korea's development under General Park from 1960, and China's reinvention under Deng Xiaoping after the Cultural Revolution as examples of nations that converted trauma into progress. He also cited Rwanda as a more recent African example of how a devastating national experience can be channelled into unity and economic growth.

What Obi promised Nigerian voters

The NDC flagbearer said his goal as president would be to turn Nigeria's historical pains into a foundation for stability and shared prosperity. He stressed the need for a leader who sees value in every part of the country and does not exploit historical grievances for political gain.

"I am ready to comfort and console. I am ready to lead from the front as we work to turn away from the ugly past and into a future where no Nigerian will suffer on account of his or her ethnicity, religion, or social pedigree," Obi wrote.

He added that Nigeria's past should serve as a resource for national transformation rather than a source of division, saying the country's future depends on how its leaders choose to respond to what has already happened.

Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

You can read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng