Fuji singer Suleiman Alao Malaika gifted his parents two brand-new black Toyota SUVs to mark his mother's birthday

Malaika shared a video of the emotional moment on his X account on September 9, 2026, capturing family and friends' reactions

The gesture adds to Malaika's history of honouring his parents, having previously gifted his mother a house

Fuji music star Suleiman Alao Malaika, widely known as KS1 Malaika, has stirred emotions online after showing up at his parents' home with two cars as a birthday surprise for his mother.

The musician, who is also known as the Jagaban of Fuji, posted footage of the heartwarming moment on his X account on September 9, 2026.

Malaika presents his parents with new cars as he celebrates his mother’s birthday in grand style. Photo: ks1malaika

Source: Instagram

Two black Toyota SUVs rolled up to his parents' gated residence as confetti rained down and family members and friends gathered around.

His mother and father stepped out to cheers, with Sule Alao Malaika presenting each of them with their own vehicle, embracing them both.

Malaika celebrates his parents together

Rather than mark only his mother's birthday, the Fuji artist chose to honour both parents at once.

In the caption accompanying his X post, he explained why, writing:

"They both suffered a lot to raise us. I celebrate them together always. May you continue to live in good health to reap what you sow. Your prayers keep going, and your words make me strong. Happy birthday to you IYEMI."

The gesture fits a pattern of grand acts of appreciation towards his family.

Sule Alao Malaika had previously gifted his mother a house and provided housing for his parents in Abeokuta.

Watch Fuji singer Malaika surprise his parents with brand-new cars in the video below:

Fans react to Malaika's gift to his parents

The post drew an outpouring of admiration and personal reflections from followers, many of whom shared their own wishes to do the same for their own families.

@Oladime81465303 wrote:

"Congratulations to both of them. isu omo ajina funwon pemay Allah swt bless me to do more & more for my mum & family at large"

@AyoadeAbdu21711 commented:

"Congratulations baba this is beautiful. I wish to do the same for my mum but my dad is late. May God bless me too. I tap from your grace baba. Olohun stun bo je ki emi won gun pelu Alafia. Well done boss"

@ronkecarew wrote:

"So powerful. Thank you so much. Omo ma toju eyin na lagbara Olorun. So beautiful"

@muyisfat shared:

"Congratulations to both of them. Also Happy Birthday to you ma Mojirayo Mama Wa. Ese opolopo odun laye"

@AdepojuAbd43981 added:

"Congratulations to them, may the Almighty Allah preserve their lives and that of mine, I prayed Almighty Allah blessed me richly to be able to put this type of smile on my parents face."

@Etosyne01 said:

"Igba odun, odun kan. She will celebrate many more years in good health and long life in Jesus's name, amen"

Malaika celebrates his mother’s birthday by presenting both parents with new cars at their home. Photo: ks1malaika

Source: Instagram

Saheed Osupa, Malaika set Guinness World Record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Fuji stars King Saheed Osupa and KS1 Malaika achieved global recognition after headlining a Lagos concert that set a Guinness World Record.

The event, tagged Trench Symphony: The Dapper Live Experience, featured an 85-member orchestra performing alongside top Nigerian music stars, making it the largest orchestra ever assembled for an Afrobeats concert.

Fans celebrated the historic feat, noting that the fusion of Fuji, Afrobeats, and orchestral music showcased Fuji's evolving relevance while giving Nigeria another proud moment on the world stage.

Source: Legit.ng