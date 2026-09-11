Federal University Oye-Ekiti released its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for four competitive courses

JAMB candidates gunning for Medicine and Surgery at FUOYE must meet the highest score requirement on the list

The cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery vary significantly across the three programmes

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti has published its official cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session, setting score thresholds for candidates hoping to study Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery at the institution.

Prospective students who sat the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and are considering FUOYE as their institution of choice will need to meet these benchmarks before any admission consideration can take place.

FUOYE releases 2026/2027 admission scores for Law, other courses. Photo Source: FUOYE

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FUOYE cut-off marks for 2026/2027 admission

The university has set different score requirements for each course, reflecting the varying levels of competition and academic demand across the programmes.

The approved cut-off marks are as follows:

- Law: 150

- Pharmacy: 230

- Medicine and Surgery: 280

Medicine and Surgery carries the highest threshold, consistent with the general trend across Nigerian universities where the programme attracts the most competitive entry requirements. Pharmacy sits in the middle range at 230, while Law has been set at 150, making it the most accessible of the three courses in terms of JAMB score requirements.

What the cut-off marks mean for applicants

Meeting a cut-off mark does not guarantee admission. It serves as the minimum qualifying score a candidate must have to be eligible for the next stage of the admissions process, which typically includes a post-UTME screening exercise.

Candidates who scored below the stipulated mark for their preferred course will not be considered for admission into that programme at FUOYE, regardless of other qualifications. Those whose scores fall at or above the threshold are encouraged to proceed with the institution's post-UTME application process once it opens.

University of Ibadan releases cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan had released its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Law and other courses

Dentistry recorded the highest cut-off mark among the three courses, with the merit and catchment areas set at 72.875.

Source: Legit.ng