Daddy Freeze sparked debate after making a bold claim about wealth and religion during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday night

The media personality was reacting to TikToker Peller's comments at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's church in the UK about prayer and blessings

Daddy Freeze questioned why many devoted Christians remain poor if God directly rewards worship with financial prosperity

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has stirred fresh controversy after declaring that worship and prayer have no bearing on a person's financial success.

He made the remarks during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, where he weighed in on comments made by popular TikToker Peller at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's church in the UK.

Reactions as Daddy Freeze says people don't need God to be rich. Photo credit@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Peller had reportedly told the congregation that while others stayed up praying through the night, he was fast asleep at home, yet still received blessings.

Daddy Freeze used Peller's testimony as a springboard to challenge what he described as a deeply flawed belief among Nigerian Christians that financial prosperity is a divine reward for devotion.

Daddy Freeze questions link between prayer and wealth

Daddy Freeze speaks about God and wealth, fans react. Photo credit@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

He brought up the biblical account of Stephen, arguing that connecting worship to material gain dishonours the sacrifice of people who served God faithfully yet suffered greatly.

"When you try to connect worshipping God to possession, you take for granted the sacrifice of the biblical Stephen, when you believe that if you pray to God, he gives you money," he said.

The media personality also aimed at older generations, accusing them of passing down a damaging theology around money.

"It's the stupidity of our parents. They prayed to God, but did they have money? As long as you attribute money to God, you will remain poor and broke. God doesn't give people money. If he did, the top 10 richest people in the world would have been born again Christians."

Daddy Freeze says creating value drives wealth

Daddy Freeze went further, arguing that wealth is purely a product of the value one creates. In his most pointed statement of the evening, he said,

"You can wake up every day and say, I hate God, I hate God, I hate God, and still be rich. You don't need to even acknowledge that God exists to be rich."

Here is the Instagram video of Daddy Freeze speaking about wealth and God below:

The comments quickly gained traction online and drew a wave of responses from his followers.

@king_davidovie wrote:

"Building and creating wealth has nothing to do with religion.. it is a product of giving value and solve real human problems."

The same user added in a follow-up comment:

"Giving tithes and offerings do not unlock wealth, just as our parents and grandparents were taught. Tithe and offerings are wilful giving. The only thing that unlocks wealth is value."

@jay.bee.l shared:

"Daddy freeze when you're back to Nigeria ...I want to give you your flowers pls ... you deserve it !"

@iheomannodi reacted:

"Now I want to visit Romania….next destination"

@ifemichael offered a counter view:

"More like 'you do not need to acknowleged God to make money'. However, whether you acknowledge God or not, you need God for everything, including making money."

Daddy Freeze reacts to backlash trailing his outfit

Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze reacted to the backlash he received after attending the Service of Songs for late actor Alexx Ekubo, dressed in black.

The actor’s final journey began in Lagos with a Service of Songs attended by family, friends, colleagues, and members of the entertainment industry, including media personality Daddy Freeze and his wife.

Following the event, Daddy Freeze faced criticism from some fans over his choice of outfit. Although he offered an explanation for wearing black to the ceremony, his response did little to convince some social media users, who continued to question and criticise his appearance.

Source: Legit.ng