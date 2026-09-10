Access Bank launched the eighth season of its Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton programme, targeting 120 women entrepreneurs across Africa

The three-week programme, delivered with the IFC, is set to begin in November 2026 and is structured as a mini-MBA for participants

Over 1,141 women in 10 African countries completed the first seven seasons, with graduates receiving more than $200,000 in grants

Access Bank Plc has opened applications for the eighth season of its Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton programme, which will take in 120 women entrepreneurs for business training and financial support beginning November 2026.

The programme is being delivered in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Participants will go through a three-week curriculum structured as a mini-MBA, covering practical business skills, financial management, and strategies for building sustainable enterprises.

Access Bank’s Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton programme has trained more than 1,141 women across 10 African countries. Photo: Accessbank

Source: Facebook

Over 1,000 Women Trained Since Launch

Head of Women Banking at Access Bank, Nene Kunle-Ogunlusi, said the programme has grown considerably since its first edition.

She said more than 1,141 women from 10 African countries had completed the first seven seasons, with graduates collectively receiving grants worth over $200,000, ThisDay reports.

Kunle-Ogunlusi added that the programme's alumni had recorded strong results in external competitions, including winning the Nigeria MSME Awards in back-to-back years.

One graduate also secured a $100,000 prize at a separate business competition.

Group Head, Consumer Banking at Access Bank, Chizobar Iheme, said the programme addresses a gap that basic financial inclusion does not close. She said bringing women into the banking system is only the starting point.

Iheme said:

"Financial inclusion is more than just integrating women into the banking system; it's about empowering them with the skills necessary to thrive at every stage of their journey."

She said the high rate of business failure within the first five years was a key reason the bank focused on building stronger business structures and financial discipline among participants. The training is also meant to help women meet the requirements for formal credit.

She added:

"We want to ensure that when women apply for loans, they meet all necessary qualifications and are fully prepared to succeed."

The latest Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton season will give 120 women access to a three-week intensive mini-MBA programme. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Acting Group Head, Marketing and Retail Analytics at Access Bank, Oge Kasie-Nwachukwu, said the bank has introduced new improvements to the programme this season.

The Sun reports that beyond the top grant, 19 additional participants will also receive financial support.

Kasie-Nwachukwu said:

"With these changes, we anticipate improved performance for participating businesses. In addition to the top grant, 19 other beneficiaries will also receive financial support."

The eighth season of Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton will combine business education with direct funding as Access Bank works to strengthen women-owned businesses across the continent.

Wema Bank offers funding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wema Bank has opened applications for its Hackaholics 2026 programme, giving African entrepreneurs, developers, designers, students and social innovators a platform to build solutions to real-world problems.

The 2026 edition carries the theme "Powering Possibilities" and is structured around three distinct participation tracks, catering to individuals at different stages, whether they are developing a raw idea, running an early-stage startup, or working on a project with social or environmental impact.

Source: Legit.ng