Digital lenders in Nigeria are introducing stricter borrower checks to comply with new FCCPC regulations that took effect in July 2025

Borrowers with poor repayment records, unstable income or multiple active loans could find it harder to access instant credit

The FCCPC rules target harassment, hidden charges and unsustainable lending, with fines of up to N100 million for non-compliant operators

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians who rely on mobile lending apps for quick cash may find the process considerably slower and more demanding, as digital lenders overhaul their approval systems to meet requirements set by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The changes follow the introduction of the Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, which came into force in July 2025.

Nigerians seeking instant loans face tougher checks under new FCCPC rules Photo: Bloomberg

Source: TikTok

Under the rules, digital lenders must evaluate a borrower's ability to repay before approving any loan, ban unsolicited or automatic credit offers, and present customers with a full breakdown of interest rates, fees and other charges ahead of any agreement.

What the New Rules Require

Previously, many lending platforms built their appeal around near-instant approvals with minimal paperwork, allowing users to receive funds within minutes of applying.

The FCCPC's framework has shifted that model, pushing operators to examine financial capacity more carefully rather than processing applications on limited data.

Lenders must now treat borrowers fairly, protect their personal and financial information, offer transparent loan terms and maintain complaint channels for customers.

Operators that fall short face sanctions, including fines of up to N100 million or one per cent of annual turnover.

High-Risk Borrowers Face Added Scrutiny

The borrowers most likely to feel the impact are those who have used multiple lending platforms simultaneously, built up poor repayment histories or carry existing debts.

Some Nigerians in this category have reportedly taken fresh loans to clear previous ones, a cycle the FCCPC's rules are designed to interrupt.

For such customers, applications may now require more documentation, take longer to process or result in outright rejection where a lender cannot establish that the borrower can comfortably manage repayments.

The Commission has also moved against practices it describes as exploitative, including harassment of defaulting borrowers, misuse of personal data and the imposition of unclear or excessive charges.

Nigerians with poor repayment records face tougher instant loan checks Photo: SDD

Source: Getty Images

Digital lending fills an important gap in Nigeria's financial system, providing short-term credit to many people who cannot access loans from conventional banks.

While the tighter framework may reduce the speed and ease of obtaining instant credit, it is expected to encourage lenders to make sounder decisions and protect borrowers from debt they cannot sustain.

The regulations mark a clear shift in the sector, moving it away from the "apply and get cash quickly" approach towards a model where lenders must first demonstrate that a borrower can afford what they are being offered.

FG opens portal; Nigerians can borrow up to N300,000 easily

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is set to empower market women, small-scale traders, and artisans with access to zero-interest loans of up to N100,000 through its upcoming programmes, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

MarketMoni will provide market women with interest-free loans to grow working capital, restock inventory, and expand their businesses.

Beneficiaries will enjoy zero collateral, a 3-month moratorium before repayment, and nationwide coverage across all six geopolitical zones.

Source: Legit.ng