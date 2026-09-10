FG to Regulate Internet Access for Children Below 16 Years Old
- The Federal Government announced plans to regulate internet access for children under the age of 16
- Education Minister Tunji Alausa said digital content for children must be appropriate, credible, safe, and curriculum-aligned
- Alausa confirmed further announcements on the proposed regulation would follow in due course
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The Federal Government has said it is developing measures to control how children under 16 years old access the internet, with the Ministry of Education confirming that more details will be made public in the coming period.
Minister of Education, Prof. Tunji Alausa, disclosed the plans without giving a specific timeline, saying the government's position is that any educational content reaching children must meet a defined standard.
FG sets conditions for children's digital content
Alausa said the content made available to children must be "appropriate, credible, safe and aligned with our educational objectives and our curriculum." He made clear that the government intends to go beyond content filtering, adding: "It will be regulating internet access to children below 16 years old."
The minister said further announcements would follow as the government works out the details of the proposed framework.
What the proposed regulation could mean
While no draft policy or implementation date has been released, the government's position signals a move towards stricter oversight of children's digital activity in Nigeria. The focus appears to be on ensuring that what young people encounter online is consistent with national educational goals, rather than leaving access entirely uncontrolled.
Nigeria has a large and growing population of young internet users, and concerns about the safety of online content for minors have been raised by educators and child welfare advocates over recent years.
A formal regulatory framework targeting under-16s would mark a significant shift in how the government approaches children's digital rights and responsibilities.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.