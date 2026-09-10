Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler confirmed at a press conference that winger Zadok Yohanna is sidelined by injury

Zadok has missed consecutive Premier League games against Chelsea and Leeds United as he battles a fitness issue

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle is set to name his squad for AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that winger Zadok Yohanna is carrying an injury that will keep him out until after the upcoming international break, ruling out any chance of the teenage forward making his Super Eagles debut in Nigeria's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Hurzeler made the disclosure at Thursday's press conference after Zadok was left out of Brighton's matchday squad for back-to-back Premier League fixtures against Chelsea and Leeds United.

Brighton & Hove Albion summer signing Zadok Yohanna will not make his Super Eagles debut this month due to injury. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

The German coach clarified that the absence was health-related, not a tactical decision during his press conference, BBC Sport reports.

"He had a small issue, and I always say that players need time to adapt to the Premier League," Hurzeler said.

"He is an example of this. The intensity is different, and there are different demands. We have to be very careful with him. We will give him time until after the international break to adapt, and then hopefully after the international break he can contribute again."

Zadok's Nigeria career on hold

The 19-year-old, a product of Ikon Allah FC's academy who joined Brighton from Swedish club AIK, has had an otherwise bright start to life in the Premier League.

He came off the bench in Brighton's 4-0 opening-day win over Aston Villa and also featured in the club's UEFA Conference League qualifying ties against Tromsø.

This is not the first time a fitness setback has disrupted his international prospects.

Zadok was included in Nigeria's 2026 Unity Cup squad, but AIK withheld his release to the Nigeria Football Federation while he recovered from a hamstring injury at the time.

Chelle set to release the Nigeria squad

With Zadok unavailable, Nigeria coach Eric Chelle is expected to announce his final squad in the coming days for the Super Eagles' first two matches of the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

As seen on CAF's official website, Nigeria, drawn in Group L alongside Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau, will open their campaign against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, before travelling to Morocco to face Guinea-Bissau on Sunday, September 27.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, running from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Nigeria will be keen to secure qualification after failing to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Zadok to battle for Golden Boy award

In another development, Legit.ng reported Nigerian youngster Zadok Yohanna has earned a place in the 2026 Golden Boy top 100 rankings.

The Brighton forward is ranked 80th among Europe’s brightest young footballers.

Source: Legit.ng