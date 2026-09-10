Tragedy as Meat Seller Kills 25-Year-Old Wife, Police Take Action

A 25 - year - old woman, Kehinde Onizeokaraga, was allegedly killed by her husband, Sodiq Ibrahim, during what was meant to be a mediation meeting in Ado Ekiti

Ibrahim allegedly fled the scene after the attack and remained at large, with police confirming the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police ordered a full investigation

The deceased's cousin appealed to authorities to arrest the suspect, saying the family believed he fled with Kehinde's phone containing key evidence

A meat seller in Ado Ekiti has allegedly hacked his wife to death with a machete following a dispute between the couple, police in Ekiti state have confirmed.

The victim, Kehinde Onizeokaraga, 25, died on Wednesday, September 10, after sustaining multiple machete wounds.

A 25-year-old woman died in Ado Ekiti. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Her husband, Sodiq Ibrahim, fled immediately after the attack and had not been found as of Thursday, September 9.

Both the suspect and the deceased were originally from Kogi state.

According to sources, the couple had been living apart due to unresolved issues in their marriage. Ibrahim had reportedly been making efforts to reconcile, which Kehinde was reluctant to accept.

How the fatal attack unfolded

The killing took place during what Kehinde believed was a visit to a family friend. Her cousin, Yussuf Lawrence, explained that she was invited to the residence of her father's acquaintance just before she had planned to leave Ado Ekiti, unaware her husband would be there.

"While Kehinde was preparing to leave Ado Ekiti, she was invited to the residence of her father's friend, who they said wanted to see her. Kehinde went to the residence on Wednesday morning, unaware that her husband would also be present," Lawrence said.

He added:

"An attempt to resolve the couple's marital disagreement subsequently degenerated into the fatal attack."

The confrontation turned violent, with Ibrahim allegedly striking Kehinde repeatedly with a machete until she succumbed to her injuries. Her body has since been deposited in a mortuary, Vanguard reported.

Family calls for justice

Lawrence said the family was devastated and called on the police to intensify the search for Ibrahim. He also alleged that the suspect fled with Kehinde's mobile phone, which the family believes holds evidence crucial to the investigation.

He said some individuals had already been taken into custody in connection with the matter, though he did not specify their identities or roles.

"We want Sadiq (Ibrahim) to be found and arrested. We want justice for Kehinde. Her parents are in pain and my family is in serious agony. She didn't deserve this," Lawrence said.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, Punch reported.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade, had directed that a thorough investigation be carried out to ensure the suspect is caught and prosecuted.

Man allegedly kills woman in hotel

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a yet-to-be identified middle-aged woman was allegedly behe@ded by a man inside a hotel room in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State, in an incident that has shocked residents of the area.

The tragedy unfolded on Friday afternoon at Novex Hotel, where the suspect had checked in alongside the woman.

Source: Legit.ng