Media personality Daddy Freeze took to X on Monday, September 7, 2026, to spotlight how Peller has built a value-based system

Freeze pointed to Peller's UK trip with Pastor Tobi and attendance at Salon Privé as proof the streamer no longer needs cash to access luxury

Fans weighed in on Freeze's post, with reactions ranging from full agreement to requests for a clearer explanation of the value concept

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has stirred conversation online after publicly commending Nigerian content creator and streamer Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller.

In a post shared on X on Monday, September 7, 2026, Freeze argued that Peller has mastered something many Nigerians have yet to figure out: building a system that trades value rather than cash.

Reactions as Daddy Freeze praises Peller, says Nigerian streamer trades value not money. Photo credit@peller089/@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Freeze's take on Peller's success

According to Freeze, Peller's recent trip to the United Kingdom is a prime example of this principle in action. The streamer was spotted in the UK alongside Pastor Tobi, attending Salon Privé, one of Britain's most prestigious automotive shows.

Freeze noted that Peller did not fund the trip out of his own pocket; instead, his influence opened the door.

Daddy Freeze speaks about Peller's influence and success. Photo credit@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

"Look at Peller, He is in the UK Hanging out with Pastor Tobi going to salon Prive the biggest car show in the UK, because he is adding value he didn't spend his Money to go there he has created a system that gives him value, if he needs a car he goes to a car company & gives them his value & they give him a car cuz his wedding gave him a house from Ochacho & Gwagon from Mansa, wealthy people trade value, P00r people trade money," Freeze wrote.

The broadcaster was also referencing gifts Peller received at his wedding, including a house from Ochacho and a G-Wagon from Mansa, as evidence that the streamer's influence has real, tangible worth to brands and individuals.

Here is the X video of Daddy Freeze speaking about Peller below:

Fans react to Daddy Freeze's post

The post quickly drew responses from followers, with opinions split between admiration for Peller and curiosity about the broader concept Freeze was presenting.

@Ayomiposiib wrote:

"Fr. Peller is good. Se what he did yesterday.... Giving gift that is oppos to have to the vulnerable people. Wealthy boy"

@murtalashet6pd stated: "Peller is the most valuable streamer in Africa"

@Rinabloom01 commented:

"He's right but it takes years to build that value."

Another user, identified as Champio de, admitted they were still trying to grasp the full picture, writing:

"I believe in the concept of value but I am yet to grab the value you're talking about. Please can someone enlighten me"

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega calls Cubana Chiefpriest for Peller

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Pastor Tobi Adegboyega making an unexpected video call to businessman and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest during an ongoing church service surfaced online.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday, September 6, 2026, during a service abroad where Nigerian streamer Peller and his wife were among the guests. In the middle of the service, the pastor pulled out his phone and called Cubana Chiefpriest, leaving those around him visibly surprised.

Peller, who appeared to recognise the person on the other end of the call, reacted animatedly after seeing Cubana Chiefpriest on the phone screen. His reaction quickly caught the attention of viewers after the video surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng