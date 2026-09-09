Afrobeats star Davido weighed in on Lasisi Elenu's emotional appeal to President Tinubu and Nigeria's 36 state governors

Lasisi Elenu's video was triggered by personal grief, including the 2022 death of his mother after hospitals repeatedly turned her away

The comedian raised alarm over brain drain, poor hospital infrastructure, and a healthcare system he says has failed ordinary Nigerians

Davido has added his voice to the growing conversation around Nigeria's healthcare crisis, reacting to a powerful video by comedian and actor Lasisi Elenu that addressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all 36 state governors.

On Tuesday, September 8, 2026, Davido shared his response via his Instagram story, reposting a clip of Elenu's message that had been featured on Arise TV's programme and reshared by popular Instagram influencer Tunde Ednut.

Davido responds to Lasisi Elenu’s call for healthcare reforms after his mother’s death. Photo: davido/officialasiwajubat/lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-nominated singer's reaction was blunt. He wrote:

"Our country is gone! Good one @arisenewsofficial @ojyokpe for always standing by the truth!" Davido wrote.

Lasisi Elenu's emotional appeal to Tinubu and governors

The clip that caught Davido's attention was posted by Nosa Afolabi, known professionally as Lasisi Elenu, on his Instagram page on September 7.

In the video, the comedian spoke candidly about the personal losses that drove him to speak out, most notably the death of his mother in 2022.

Elenu described how his mother was repeatedly turned away from federal hospitals in her final days due to a lack of available beds.

"I shared with you how she was moved from one federal hospital to another. They all said the same thing. It was like a script. No bed space, no bed space, no bed space," he said.

The comedian also recalled a more recent incident involving a family friend who visited five different federal hospitals before finally securing admission.

He argued that forcing critically ill patients to travel between facilities, often through traffic, could cost lives.

Beyond bed shortages, Lasisi Elenu condemned what he described as a broader collapse of the healthcare system, citing inadequate data infrastructure, shortages of oxygen, blood, medicine and other essentials, and the accelerating departure of Nigerian medical professionals abroad.

"Doctors are running every day from the country. Are you people not concerned?" he asked, directing the question pointedly at the government.

Lasisi Elenu calls for systemic reform

The comedian was careful to acknowledge that not all healthcare workers were at fault, but stressed that the majority were operating under conditions that left them demoralised.

He also pushed back against what he saw as superficial fixes, warning authorities not to mistake cosmetic renovations for genuine reform.

"Not decorating one part of the building, painting it blue and white. That's not what we are talking about," he said.

Lasisi Elenu closed his appeal with a heartfelt warning, saying his own experiences had left him deeply disillusioned.

"I pray you will not have a need to be, they have failed me. They have failed my family," he said.

He captioned the post:

"To the president and 36 state governors 😔 #lasisielenu #angrybird #weneedhelp"

Watch Lasisi Elenu’s message to Tinubu after his mother's tragic death in the video below:

Check out Davido's reaction to Lasisi Elenu’s message to Tinubu after his mother's tragic death below:

Davido reacts as Lasisi Elenu calls on Tinubu and governors to fix Nigeria’s healthcare system. Photo: davido/lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng