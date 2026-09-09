A resurfaced video showed Peller going on his knees, urging his fans to report and bring down Carter Efe's TikTok account

Peller accused Carter Efe of not wanting success for others, referencing comments Efe allegedly made about Kolu travelling abroad

Carter Efe subsequently lost his TikTok account permanently, and the video of Peller's plea went viral on X on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

A resurfaced video of popular content creator Peller has stirred significant conversation online after Carter Efe permanently lost his TikTok account.

The clip, which circulated widely on X on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, showed Peller literally going on his knees to appeal to his fanbase to pull down Carter Efe's TikTok page. The video's timing, given that Carter Efe had since lost his account, added fuel to the online debate.

Reactions trail moment Peller begged fans to take down Carter Efe's TikTok before he lost his account. Photo credit@caterefe/@peller089

Source: Instagram

What Peller said about Carter Efe

In the video, Peller made a pointed case against the fellow content creator, claiming that Carter Efe does not genuinely support the progress of those around him

. As an example, he referenced an incident involving Kolu, alleging that Carter Efe discouraged Kolu from travelling abroad, but Kolu chose to proceed regardless.

Peller speaks about Carter Efe's TikTok account. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller went on to explain his strategy to his fans: If they helped bring down Carter Efe's account, Carter Efe would have to pay to have it restored, and the recovery process could take up to three months. He framed it as a form of comeuppance, insisting that Carter Efe's behaviour towards others warranted the response."

Here is the X video of Peller speaking about Carter Efe to his fans below:

Fans react to Peller and Carter Efe drama

The video drew a flood of reactions online, with many users divided over whether the move was justified or simply petty.

@afamefuna1of1 wrote:

"Verydarkwickedman"

In a separate comment, the same user added: "So peller go talk something Adults go do am?"

@Bigaswanky commented:

"Omo, Carter don too worry that boy oh."

@Semiwhite3 shared a more critical take:

"Both they no suppose de do like this even if they get issue. This is childish."

@Swanky also appeared surprised by the severity of the situation, writing:

"Thought their issues wasn't this serious oh"

The reactions reflect a split opinion, with some siding with Peller's frustration while others found the approach immature, regardless of what may have transpired between the two creators.

Daddy Freeze speaks about Peller's success

Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze took to X on Monday, September 7, 2026, to highlight what he described as the value-based system Peller has built for himself.

Freeze referenced Peller’s recent trip to the UK with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega and his attendance at the prestigious Salon Privé as examples of how the young streamer has gained access to luxury experiences without necessarily having to rely on money alone.

According to Freeze, Peller’s growing influence and the value he brings to the table have opened doors to experiences that might otherwise be out of reach.

Source: Legit.ng