The Australian Defence Force has published eligibility conditions for non-Australian citizens who want to serve in the military in 2026

Only citizens from five specific countries qualify under the standard route, and applicants must meet additional residency and military service conditions

A separate pathway called Overseas Lateral Entry is also available for foreign military veterans with at least 3 years of experience

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has outlined the conditions under which non-Australian citizens may be eligible to enlist, covering both standard applicants and those with prior foreign military experience.

According to the ADF's official careers guidance, eligibility for non-citizens under the standard pathway requires applicants to meet certain requirements.

Australia reveals how eligible foreigners can join its Defence Force. Photo Credit: Ian Hitchcock, Scott Barbour

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for non-citizens to join ADF

The requirements are the following conditions:

1. Be a citizen of New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, or Papua New Guinea.

2. Be a permanent resident living in Australia or hold a 444 subclass visa.

3. Have lived in Australia for at least one year immediately before applying.

4. Have not served in a foreign military in the two years before applying.

The ADF said that in exceptional circumstances, where a position cannot be filled by an Australian citizen, the citizenship requirement may be waived.

In such cases, applications may be accepted from permanent residents who can show they have applied for citizenship, or from permanent residents who are ineligible to apply for citizenship but are willing to do so within 90 days of beginning service.

The force also warned that anyone holding foreign citizenship, whether sole or dual, should seek independent legal advice on how the laws of their country of citizenship may affect them if they pursue ADF service.

ADF: Overseas lateral entry for foreign veterans

Beyond the standard route, the ADF offers a separate pathway known as Overseas Lateral Entry (OLE), designed for current or recently separated members of foreign militaries who want to begin a new career in Australia.

To qualify for this pathway, applicants must:

1. Be currently serving in a foreign military or have separated no more than three years ago.

2. Have at least three years of military experience.

3. Hold qualifications, skills, and experience that can be directly transferred to the ADF.

4. Meet the ADF's minimum academic and military education standards.

5. Be under 55 years of age at the time of visa nomination 6. Demonstrate competent English ability as defined by the Department of Home Affairs.

Ways to join the ADF

For those who qualify, the ADF offers several entry options, including General Entry for applicants without prior experience or qualifications, Officer Entry for those aiming to lead teams and manage complex operations, a Gap Year programme requiring only a one-year commitment, and a part-time Reserves option for people who already have careers outside the military.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Australian Army had published the salaries of its senior Army ranks.

Duration to work with Australian student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had published how many hours foreigners on student visas can work in the country.

The Subclass 500 is Australia's dedicated student visa, designed for people who want to travel to the country to participate in a course of study.

The 48-hour fortnightly cap is one of the key conditions attached to the visa and applies during active study or training periods.

Source: Legit.ng