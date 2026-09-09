Carter Efe's TikTok account, which had over 5.6 million followers and 158 million likes, received a permanent ban over multiple policy violations

Screenshots showing the ban notice began circulating on September 9, 2026, marking the second time Carter Efe has lost a TikTok account

Hours after the news went viral, Carter Efe broke his silence on Instagram with a surprising move that said everything

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe has chosen silence over panic following the permanent suspension of his TikTok account, which had amassed over 5.6 million followers and upwards of 158 million likes.

Screenshots of the ban notice began circulating on September 9, 2026, showing that the platform had flagged the account, popularly known by his stage name Machala, for multiple policy violations.

Carter Efe reacts to TikTok account loss after permanent ban affects 5.6 million followers. Photo: carterefe

Source: Instagram

The page had grown through a combination of comedy skits, music promotion and frequent livestreams before TikTok permanently removed it.

Carter Efe's history with TikTok bans

This is not the first time the content creator, whose full name is Oderhowho Joseph Efe, has found himself in this position.

Back in June 2025, TikTok pulled down his then-account after a livestream in which he made critical comments about Afrobeats star Wizkid. Wizkid's loyal fanbase, widely known as Wizkid FC, publicly pushed for mass reporting of the account, and Carter Efe later credited the coordinated campaign for the takedown, also offering a public apology at the time.

Rather than give up, he rebuilt from nothing and grew his replacement account well beyond his previous numbers, crossing 5.6 million followers before the second ban struck.

Carter Efe first broke into the spotlight as a skit maker before pivoting to music, most notably with his viral track "Machala," and later establishing himself as a prominent livestreamer on the platform.

Carter Efe's response to his TikTok ban

With fans and followers watching closely for his reaction, Carter Efe offered something unexpected.

Hours after the news spread online, he reshared a music video on his Instagram story from an artist named Naeomi, titled "Look at Me," which showed the singer vibing freely.

He has remained otherwise quiet since the ban was confirmed, and the choice of that particular song as his first public post has led many to read it as a deliberate, laid-back response to the drama surrounding the removal.

Below is the screenshot of Carter Efe's repost and the video he reshared on his Instagram story:

Carter Efe shows unusual reaction after TikTok permanently bans his 5.6-million-follower account. Photo: carterefe

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe blames internet pressure for Peller and Jarvis' marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe claimed social media pressure pushed TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis towards marriage, describing their relationship as fake and saying the internet influences major decisions made by public couples.

The streamer also recalled how audience expectations affected his past relationship, claiming he and his partner sometimes had to create content together despite having serious disagreements.

Carter said the experience made him reclaim control of his personal life, warning that he would no longer let the internet dictate his choices or pursue relationships with fellow content creators or celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng