Actress Lola Fanimokun, also known as Lola Fany, has publicly responded to accusations from Ife Luv, the fiancée of skit maker Oluwadolarz, denying claims of an affair and asserting her professional integrity.

Lola explained that she was using a bathroom at Oluwadolarz’s home to clean up after a video shoot, not hiding as alleged, and emphasized it was his sister’s bathroom, not his personal space.

The response comes amid a broader public fallout between Ife Luv and Oluwadolarz, marked by infidelity allegations and a broken engagement, drawing significant attention on social media.

On March 12, 2025, actress and skit maker Lola Fanimokun, popularly known as Lola Fany, took to Instagram to address accusations levelled against her by Adegoke Ifeoluwa, known as Ife Luv.

Ife Luv, the fiancée of content creator Ogunleye Babatunde Olamide (Oluwadolarz), had recently accused him of infidelity, claiming she found Lola hiding in his bathroom during a visit to pick up her son. Lola, in her rebuttal, denied any romantic involvement, stating she was at Oluwadolarz’s residence for professional reasons.

She explained that she had just finished shooting a "pepper content" video behind his studio house and needed to wash off immediately. According to Lola, Oluwadolarz directed her to use his younger sister’s bathroom, not his own, contradicting Ife Luv’s narrative of catching her in a compromising situation.

Lola emphasised her talent and professionalism, asserting, “I’m a very great actress… my talent literally speaks for itself,” and denied needing to “sleep around” for roles. She expressed disappointment at being dragged into the couple’s personal disputes, urging Ife Luv to focus on resolving her relationship issues with Oluwadolarz rather than targeting her with “baseless accusations.”

What Ife Luv said about Lola Fany and Oluwadolarz

The accusations stem from a dramatic breakup announced by Ife Luv on Instagram on March 11, 2025, just four months after Oluwadolarz proposed to her in November 2024. Ife Luv detailed a history of alleged infidelity, claiming she had left Oluwadolarz years earlier for the same reason but returned after he convinced her over two years that he had changed.

Her discovery of Lola in the bathroom reignited the conflict, leading her to declare their relationship over. She further accused Oluwadolarz of financial irresponsibility and living a “fake lifestyle,” allegations that have fueled widespread discussion online.

What's Lola Fany's response?

Lola’s response has added a new layer to the story, shifting some focus from Oluwadolarz’s actions to her defence. She maintained a clear conscience and noted that her Instagram story views surged to 20,000 following the controversy, suggesting she remains unfazed and may even benefit professionally from the attention.

I honestly wasn’t going to address this because I have a clear conscience, but for the sake of my friends and family and most especially my brand, I’d like to address this preposterous allegations that are flying around.

First things first, I like to think I’m a very great actress (if I do say so myself) so I don’t have to sleep around for roles, my talent literally speaks for itself.

Now, about “catching me in the bathroom” I had just finished shooting a pepper content behind his studio house (video posted above,also on my page) and I needed to wash my body instantly so he asked me to use HIS SISTER’S ROOM, the bathroom she’s claiming she “caught me in” was HIS YOUNGER SISTER’S BATHROOM where I was dressing up, I don’t know why she conveniently forgot to add this detail.

Furthermore, Accusing me of sleeping with your fiancé is one thing, lying about multiple abortions just to evoke sympathy is another ball game entirely! That’s extremely petty. I never imagined I’d have to deal with this sort of bs this early in my career.

It’s so sad to see someone I regarded with so much respect coming online to spew so much untrue nonsense about me based off pure assumption and misinformation.

If you choose to air your family’s dirty laundry on the internet that’s absolutely fine but please don’t project your insecurities on me and drag me into this mess. The energy you’re using to push baseless accusations, channel it into fixing your dysfunctional relationship and leave me alone!!!

I honestly hope I don’t have to speak on this anymore. ❤️ & 💡

Fans react to Lola Fany's response

@Talk2MaRa said;

"E good to hear from both parties. I been talk say that local fiancee just dey demonstrate allegations up and down. She don achieve her aims already 😂"

@theonlyolamide said;

"This guy get luck he no marry this girl. Little issue she don run come internet dey spill her bile. Omo! Na why Davido hold Chioma tight."

@Sundayjctrucks said;

"People always have explanations after getting caught. Is her story convincing?"

@gina_millionz said;

"Lola Fany sets the record straight. . Wonder what really went down in that bathroom."

@Rarelyyseen said;

"We don’t care tbh"

@Oluwase38339584 said;

"The plot was to make everyone popular and they are getting the attention. Ogun kpai all of them including the girl thaye cheated on"

@E_fy27 said;

"U needed to freshen up u rush go man house way get fiance. What do u expect her to think"

@Naijafoodview said;

"Nor be everybody be BabaTee, even if u catch me self for bed as long as evidence nor da I nor fit agree online."

@EmmaRaphael90 said;

"She did that shittttttt"

Oluwadolarz’s Mother Begs Ife Luv

Legit.ng had earlier reported how Mama OluwaDolarz intervened during Ife Luv’s TikTok live session, expressing remorse and begging Ife not to end the relationship.

She reportedly said, “I’ve knelt down for you many times because of my son’s misdeed,” highlighting the depth of the family’s involvement.

The Legit.ng report notes that Ife Luv had accused Oluwadolarz of serial infidelity and financial neglect, aligning with her claims about finding Lola in the bathroom.

