A young Nigerian man, identified as @420milly, shared photos of a sign he spotted at a cemetery entrance that left him unsettled

The words boldly displayed at the gate carried a stark message directed at every living person who passed through

His X post quickly drew reactions from Nigerians online, with many sharing their own thoughts on the message

A young Nigerian man got more than he bargained for during a visit to a cemetery after spotting a sign at the entrance that sent a chill straight down his spine.

The man, who goes by the X handle @420milly, shared photos of the cemetery gate on September 9, 2026, captioning his post: "Visited the cemetery today, as I see this sign, cold catch me for back."

A Nigerian man shares the chilling sign he saw at a cemetery he visited. Photo Credit: @420milly

Source: Twitter

The words that stopped him in his tracks

The images he shared showed two separate inscriptions displayed boldly at the top of the cemetery entrance. The first read: "WE WERE ONCE LIKE YOU."

The second, just as striking, read: "ONE DAY YOU WILL BE LIKE US."

The phrases, written as though spoken directly by those buried within, served as a blunt reminder of human mortality to every visitor who passed beneath the gate.

See his post and photos that sparked the conversation below:

Nigerians react to the cemetery sign

The post drew a wave of responses from Nigerians, some spooked and others philosophical about what the sign meant.

@U6eonx said:

"Omo bro it's crazy na human being write am sha."

@callmiAbbas said:

"Cold need catch you."

@EjanlaOfnaija said:

"Cold no fit catch me, the only thing that's constant in life is DE@TH."

@sIkofficial4 said:

"Na U turn I go make sharp."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who visited a cemetery had cried out over what he found on a gravestone.

Man pays tribute to late father at graveside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had visited his late father's burial ground and paid a touching tribute to him.

The grieving son's touching tribute, captured on video, revealed his profound sorrow as he bid a final goodbye to his departed parent.

In the video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, the man lamented bitterly over his father's demise.

Source: Legit.ng