Actress Uche Ogbodo has called out societal hypocrisy on male infidelity and women’s loyalty

The beautiful thespian stated women need to know their worth, walk away from draining relationships

She praised disciplined men while condemning cheating as destructive to families

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has spoken against the double standards surrounding marriage and infidelity.

In an interview with The PUNCH, the actress dismissed the notion that men should be excused for cheating while women remain loyal as “rubbish.”

The actress argued that relationships demand equality.

She stated:

“If you want me to be faithful, stay faithful to me. Why cheat on me and treat me miserably while I remain loyal?”

According to her, men who claim they “can’t control themselves” need to exercise discipline and respect.

The actress, who recently underwent BBL, highlighted the destructive effects of infidelity on families and women, noting that cheating hurts the ones who dedicate themselves to building and nurturing relationships.

She shared:

“Cheating ruins you, your family, and hurts a woman who has dedicated her life to you. Some men are well-disciplined and understand the ethics of marriage and good relationships"

She also shared her perspective on emotional and psychological abuse.

“Abuse isn’t only physical; it’s also mental and psychological. When a woman is made to feel less than herself, that is abuse,” Uche said.

Beyond condemning infidelity, Uche spoke about self-love, honesty, and societal hypocrisy that pressure women to silently endure toxic relationships.

The actress encouraged women to understand their value and prioritize their emotional well-being.

Uche emphasised the importance of sharing personal experiences to empower other women.

She added:

“I often advise women: know your worth and don’t settle for relationships that drain you emotionally or psychologically. Love yourself enough before another man can love you. If your needs aren’t being met, what are you doing in that relationship?”

“Many women hide their real experiences out of fear, even when sharing them could inspire others,” she said. Her message was clear: women shouldn’t be trapped in relationships that diminish their sense of self-worth.

