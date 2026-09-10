A video claiming rapper 50 Cent was offered $2 million by Nigerian businessman King Ochacho for a collaboration with his teenage son is circulating online

The clip appears to show the rapper discussing the alleged deal during an interview, but closer checks reveal signs that the footage was AI-created

In the original interview, 50 Cent did not mention King Ochacho or a collaboration with the businessman’s 13-year-old son, Ice King Ochacho

A video making the rounds online has left social media users talking after appearing to show American rapper 50 Cent making a huge revelation about Nigerian businessman King Ochacho.

In the viral clip, 50 Cent allegedly claimed that Ochacho offered him a staggering $2 million to feature on a song by his teenage son, Ice King Ochacho.

“King Ochacho offered me $2 million to feature on his 13-year-old son’s song,” the rapper allegedly said in the clip.

50 Cent claimed that Ochacho offered him a staggering $2 million to feature on a song by his teenage son, Ice King Ochacho. Photos: 50 Cent/Ice King Ochacho.

Source: Instagram

For a moment, the claim appeared to suggest that the Nigerian businessman was willing to spend millions to give his young son a major international music boost.

But there is more to the video than meets the eye.

The video appears to be AI-generated

Closer inspection of the circulating clip reportedly reveals several flaws associated with fake videos, raising questions about its authenticity.

The video was allegedly created using artificial intelligence, with 50 Cent’s face and voice manipulated to make it appear as though he was discussing Ochacho and the proposed collaboration.

The original footage tells a different story.

What did 50 Cent actually say?

The authentic video was taken from an interview involving 50 Cent, Donnell Jones, Joe, and Swizz Beatz.

In the original conversation, the rapper did not mention King Ochacho, Ice King Ochacho, or any offer to collaborate with the teenager.

Watch the fake video of 50 Cent talking about Ochacho here:

Reactions trail 50 Cent's fake video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@xyz1mt stated:

"How are people believing what this blog posts on a daily basis, I stopped watching at where he said “king muchacho” instablog needs to do better wth "

@real_Timoden says

"Whenever you hear things like "this never happened before but this will spark an argument" it's an AI video"

@EbukaTBH noted:

"It looks convincing, but the conversation gives it away. It appears to be a fake AI video made to promote the song/brand"

Ochacho has been promoting his son Iceking. Photos: Ochacho/Iceking.

Source: Instagram

UK Police confront King Ochacho in London, Peller reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UK police confronted Nigerian real estate mogul King Ochacho over a parking violation while he sat in his Rolls-Royce with Peller and his son, Ice King.

Peller appeared stunned that officers enforced the parking rules despite the expensive car, making his reaction the standout moment in the viral footage.

The incident sparked online debate among Nigerians, with many discussing Peller’s response and attitudes towards wealth and authority in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng