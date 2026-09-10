Steps on How to Verify Academic Certificates Online Through FG's Portal

The Federal Ministry of Education launched the ESSVerify portal in April 2026, ending physical certificate verification entirely

Nigerians can use the portal to authenticate local qualifications, evaluate foreign degrees, and apply for eligibility or proficiency letters

Employers and institutions can also check whether an ESS-issued document is genuine using a document number on the portal

Nigerians no longer need to visit the Federal Ministry of Education in person to process academic credentials. The Ministry's ESSVerify portal now handles the full authentication of Nigerian qualifications and the evaluation of foreign certificates online, end-to-end.

The platform went fully digital in April 2026, when the Ministry completed the digitisation of its Education Support Services and officially stopped physical verification. Minister Alausa confirmed on Wednesday that the transition had already been finalised.

ESSVerify portal streamlines academic credential authentication and evaluation online for Nigerians worldwide. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Beyond certificate processing, the portal also lets users apply for eligibility or English proficiency letters, request letters of no objection, and verify documents already issued by the Ministry through ESS.

What services the portal offers

The ESSVerify portal covers four main services. Nigerians who need to use a local qualification abroad, whether for further studies, employment, or migration, can apply for authentication. Those who studied outside Nigeria and need their credentials recognised locally, including for NYSC and employment purposes, can apply for an evaluation.

The portal also issues eligibility or proficiency letters for people seeking admission or meeting employment requirements abroad, and letters of no objection for institutions or organisations that need Ministry clearance for programmes or partnerships.

How to apply or verify a document

To verify an already-issued ESS document, visit the ESSVerify portal at essverify.education.gov.ng, select the document-verification option, enter the document number printed on the certificate or letter, and click "Verify." The system will confirm whether the document is authentic. This option is meant for employers, schools, and organisations checking an ESS-issued document, not for applicants seeking fresh authentication.

For a new application, click "Start an application" on the portal, create an account with a valid email address, verify the email, and complete your profile. After logging in, choose the relevant service, fill in your personal and qualification details, select the documents to be processed, and indicate the number of pages where required.

Next, generate a Remita Retrieval Reference and pay the applicable fee. The Ministry notes that payments are non-refundable. After payment, upload clear, legible scanned copies of all required documents. Where an official transcript is needed, applicants should contact the registry of the institution that awarded the qualification and request that the transcript be sent directly to the Ministry's designated email address.

Source: Legit.ng