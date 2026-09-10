Actor Yomi Fabiyi shared a disturbing image of Mohbad's corpse on Instagram, calling on IGP Tunji Disu to act ahead of the third-year remembrance

Fabiyi named a suspect he described as a former soldier and ex-friend of the late singer, alleging a coordinated effort to end his life

Both of Mohbad's parents reportedly confirmed that multiple persons entered the late singer's home the night he died

Actor Yomi Fabiyi has reignited public conversation around the unresolved death of late Nigerian music star Mohbad, sharing a photograph of the singer's corpse on his Instagram page and demanding that Inspector General of Police Tunji Disu take immediate action.

The post, made on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, came as Nigeria approached the third anniversary of Mohbad's death, which occurred on 11 September 2023.

Reactions as Yomi Fabiyi revisits Mohbad's death, pressures IGP ahead of third-year remembrance. Photo credit@yomifabiyi/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Fabiyi alleged that a secret lover of Wunmi, identified in his post as Omowunmi Cynthia Adebanjo, visited the late singer's home in the early hours of that Monday morning and took part in an assault that ended his life.

He also pointed to physical evidence, including what he described as blood-soaked bedding and the condition of Mohbad's body.

Fabiyi names suspect, calls for arrests

Yomi Fabiyi speaks about Mohbad's death, shares plan. Photo credit@yomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Distinguish IGP Tunji Disu sir, this is Mohbad, a Nigerian Music star in his coffin. See his bent and broken neck. His room duvet was soaked with blood as three(3) men rushed out in the middle of the night at around 3am on Monday, 11th September, 2023."

Fabiyi further stated that Mohbad's father confirmed that the concubine of Omowunmi Cynthia Adebanjo entered the late singer's home and beat him to death, while Mohbad's mother also confirmed that more than three persons attacked her son inside his house that same night.

He named an individual he described as a former soldier going by the name Zomo, who he alleged was once a friend of Mohbad, as the lead suspect. He called on the IGP to arrest Zomo and other named individuals, including Adura, Darosha, and Spending, and have them prosecuted in Abuja without further delay.

Here is the Instagram post of Yomi Fabiyi speaking about Mohbad's death below:

Fans react to Yomi Fabiyi's post

The post drew strong responses from social media users, with many calling for justice for the late singer.

@oyenuga.favor wrote:

"God please give Moh justice, expose his killer amen"

@richardemmanueltemitope commented:

"What a wicked world we live in"

@olamilekan_zz said:

"Bro, Mohbad will get justice as Atayese VDM promised, may God bless you fir not shut up till now."

@.plantssanctuary._ reacted:

"Imole was not Muslim, why did they put a hat on his head if not that they were hiding something. White strip on the right side of his abdomen. Bloo on the grave when exhumed. Darosha was clearly trying to hide the cut, bruises from the public hence why he did the enbalming."

@dior2004us pushed back:

"I remember vividly that Baba Mohbad stated that the casket was inadequately sized for Imole's body, to the extent that his neck reportedly sustained a fracture in the course of forcibly attempting to fit his remains into the coffin. So why the farce by Baba Mohbad and Yomi Fabiyi."

Spending spoke about Mohbad

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the late singer's aides apologised to his fans for providing misleading information.

Spending had spoken about the last time he saw Mohbad before his unfortunate death. He apologised for the misinformation about his movement.

He disclosed that the misinformation came because he had just been released from prison then and was not in a perfect mental state.

Source: Legit.ng