MimiTheDesigner, who once sold snacks on the streets of Lagos, revealed a string of major milestones she achieved before turning 23

She disclosed that graphic design gave her the financial foundation to buy land, travel internationally, and host her first conference at 22

MimiTheDesigner shared the pivotal decision she made at 23 that she credits for taking her life to an entirely new level

MimiTheDesigner, a young Nigerian woman who grew up hawking snacks on the streets of Lagos, has gone viral on X after sharing the remarkable journey that took her from street trading to buying a car, a piece of land, and her own apartment before the age of 24.

In a post that quickly captured the attention of thousands, she listed milestone after milestone: buying land at 22, hosting her first international conference at 22, travelling abroad for the first time at 22, then renting her own apartment and purchasing a car at 23.

Former hawker recounts transformation story. Photo credit: MimiTheDesigner/X.

Source: Twitter

"I've just been doing some amazing things that sometimes even make me sit down and say, 'God, is this actually my life?" she wrote.

From Graphic Design to AI

MimiTheDesigner credited graphic design as the skill that built the foundation for everything she achieved by age 22.

It brought in money, opened doors to clients, and created opportunities she had not previously imagined.

However, reaching 23 brought a different kind of clarity. She said she recognised that while graphic design had served her well, it was time to move on, not out of frustration or failure, but out of ambition.

"Not because graphic design was bad. Not because I suddenly hated it. But because I knew there was more for me," she wrote.

She described the tendency to cling to a single skill as one of the most limiting traps young people fall into. Her advice was direct: learn a skill, build it, earn from it, and then be willing to walk into the next season when it arrives.

MimiTheDesigner's Move Into AI

The transition she made at 23 was into artificial intelligence. She did not elaborate extensively on the specifics but framed AI as the skill set that has since redefined her trajectory.

"A skill can be your blessing for one season and another skill can take you into your next season," she said, urging her followers not to let past success block future opportunity.

Reflecting on the full arc of her story, from a girl selling snacks in Lagos to the life she now leads, she described the transformation as something only faith could explain.

"God has been too good to me," she wrote.

Her post closed with an invitation to her AI Mastery to Profit Course for those looking to make a similar shift, but the broader message she shared resonated far beyond any course promotion.

Nigerians across the platform responded to the raw honesty of a young woman who had clearly started with very little and built something real.

Nigerian lady celebrates car acquisition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian woman shared her achievement after purchasing her second vehicle in less than six months.

The lady identified as @yemiexlusive1 on TikTok posted a video of the white Toyota Camry being delivered to her.

Source: Legit.ng