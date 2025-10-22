Hailey, the second daughter of singer Davido, has shared an update about her life in a post on Instagram

In the post, she was seen sitting at a spa, waiting to be attended to. Another picture captured her enjoying a pampering treatment

Fans reacted to the beautiful post, calling her sweet names and sharing their observations about it

Hailey Adeleke, the second daughter of Afrobeat singer Davido (David Adeleke), warmed the hearts of her fans with a post on her Instagram page.

The little girl, who penned a sweet message to her father in celebration of Father's Day a few months ago, was seen at a spa.

In the post, Hailey was pictured sitting at the spa, waiting for her turn to be attended to. Another picture showed her enjoying the beauty treatment, with two beauticians attending to her while she played with her phone.

One beautician was taking care of her toenails, while the other worked on her fingernails.

Hailey gushes over herself at the spa



In the caption of her post, Hailey referred to herself as “little madam” and added that not every moment requires movement.

She mentioned that sometimes it’s better to relax and enjoy the moment.

Fans react to Hailey's spa post



Fans were delighted to see the post and showered Hailey with sweet compliments, calling her “Daddy's favourite,” “little princess,” “most beautiful,” and other endearing names.

Davido's Hailey's spa picture trends



In the post, Hailey’s spa was pictured as pristine, with lovely décor and soft yellow lights. Hailey was seated on a blue sofa, folding her hands between her legs, seemingly nervous about the treatment she was about to receive.

The staff, dressed in brown and black uniforms, handled her legs and hands with tender care. Hailey Adeleke also shared the picture and video on her Instagram story, accompanied by her father's song “With You,” featuring Omah Lay.

Recall that recently Hailey's mother who handled her Instagram handle also trended over a post.

The mother of one had complained after she was defrauded by a vendor who was to deliver some products to her.

Fans speculated that products might be for her daughter to use at the spa.

See the video here:

What fans said about Hailey's post

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the post as seen below:

@gera023333 said:

"The most beautiful daughter of Davido."

@gera023333 stated:

"Daddy's Favourites, I love what I am seeing here."

@beegail641 shared:

"The most beautiful 30BG princess Hailey Adeleke."

@syndijatau commented:

"Beautiful Hay Hay, such a sweet girl, enjoy yourself my dear."

@queen_vivian101 wrote:

"Enjoy yourself dear, your daddy's money is speaking"

@nkasiuche reacted:

"30BG cute princess, such a sweet little girl."

