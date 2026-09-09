Newlywed content creator Jarvis revealed she struggled to enjoy her honeymoon in the United Kingdom after falling pregnant

Jarvis said the pregnancy limited her ability to move freely and have fun during the couple's UK trip

The admission marks a major shift from months of denials by both Jarvis and Peller about pregnancy rumours

Nigerian TikTok content creator Jarvis admitted her honeymoon in the United Kingdom did not go as she hoped, blaming her pregnancy for dampening the experience.

Speaking during a livestream on September 8, Jarvis said she had envisioned a trip full of freedom and fun, but her pregnancy, which she playfully referred to as "eba level," made that impossible.

Nigerian content creator Jarvis shares details about her honeymoon in the UK with husband Peller. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Jarvis described the holiday as little more than a paid trip to sleep, suggesting her husband Peller had essentially footed the bill for the two of them to rest.

"I won't lie, I didn't really enjoy this honeymoon. I wanted a honeymoon where I could be free and enjoy myself, but this eba level (pregnancy) wouldn't let me. It feels like my husband, Peller, just paid for us to come to the UK and sleep," she said.

Jarvis and Peller's pregnancy denials

The candid remarks represent a significant turn from the couple's previous stance.

Jarvis and Peller, both well-known Nigerian online personalities, tied the knot last month following an engagement in Ghana.

Their relationship has attracted consistent public interest, particularly after pregnancy rumours began circulating months before the wedding.

Peller dismissed the speculation at the time, attributing any change in Jarvis's appearance to late-night eating and insisting the couple were not ready to start a family.

Jarvis also pushed back against a viral video that appeared to show a visible baby bump, dismissing the footage as fake.

Their current trip to the UK has been connected to both the honeymoon and professional engagements with streaming contacts.

Watch Jarvis speak about her UK honeymoon with Peller below:

Fans react to Jarvis' honeymoon confession

The remarks quickly sparked debate online, with reactions ranging from sympathy to sharp criticism.

@Fw_Donfr wrote:

"Scatter everything" as per what please? Na small clips like this dey contribute to spoil Nigerians image. How can you say you didn't enjoy your honeymoon cause you didn't scatter anything? Correct me if I'm wrong, but this talk no make sense at all."

@ladyrixhk commented:

"Nobody send you make you go put Eba for belle and when e don digest we no still send una."

@Timmyyxm said:

"Nah why you no suppose get belle before marriage… even after marriage take like 3-4years off so you can both enjoy yourself."

@Heisjimbah wrote:

"Wetin con concern us if you no enjoy the honeymoon, make una go enjoy honeysun now."

@bigggpizzle noted:

"The preg was too early. Them no go enjoy well if children enter."

@ismopara001 reacted:

"Base on say Eba level now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 sharp girl."

Newlywed Jarvis opens up about her honeymoon experience with Peller during their UK trip. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller's wife Jarvis shares her painful childhood story

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Jarvis opened up about growing up in poverty, being raised largely by her grandparents, and watching her mother struggle with bipolar disorder.

She recalled how hunger pushed her and her sister to watch food videos on TikTok before they eventually discovered livestreaming as a source of income.

Jarvis also revealed that she met Peller on a livestream, where he initially showed interest in her sister before their unexpected relationship developed.

Source: Legit.ng