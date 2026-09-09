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Mohbad's Dad Returns Online, Shares Clip from Studio Days Before Singer's 3rd Remembrance
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Mohbad's Dad Returns Online, Shares Clip from Studio Days Before Singer's 3rd Remembrance

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, resurfaced on TikTok days before his son's third remembrance anniversary
  • Aloba shared a clip from what appeared to be a studio session, singing along to a song with another individual
  • The video stirred mixed reactions from fans who continue to mourn the late singer

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Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has made a quiet but noticeable return to social media just days before the third anniversary of his son's death.

Aloba posted a short clip on his TikTok page on Monday, September 7, 2026, showing what appeared to be a studio session alongside another individual. In the video, the pair sang along to a song with lyrics centred on gratitude and prayer, including words against witnessing evil again.

Mohbad's father Joseph Aloba returns to social media days to his 3rd remembrance.
Mohbad's father spotted singing emotional song in a studio days to singer's 3rd remembrance. Credit: mohbaddad
Source: Instagram

An overlay text on the clip read: "This Gift lit up my day: Hand Heart. Thank you @ TemmyebiJosephALOBA," with an accompanying caption from Aloba expressing appreciation.

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Joseph Aloba's Return Ahead of Mohbad's Anniversary

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The timing of the post drew significant attention online, coming just ahead of Mohbad's third remembrance, which has continued to stir emotion among fans of the late Afrobeats artist. Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died in September 2023, and his case remains one of the most talked-about in Nigerian music circles.

The clip, brief as it was, felt significant to netizens who have watched the family navigate grief publicly over the past three years. Aloba's return to posting drew warm and emotional responses from fans who have kept a close eye on him.

Late singer Mohbad's father Joseph Aloba shares emotional song.
Fans send heartfelt messages to Mohbad's father Joseph Aloba. Credit: iammohbad
Source: Instagram

Fans React to Joseph Aloba's TikTok Post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MIGHTY💕…….⛑️ wrote:

"Baba we miss mohbad 😌💕"

@Iyabo oyerinde commented:

"God blessed you for me.🙏🙏🙏"

@LadyFunky said:

"Baba mohbad God is with you sir"

Watch Joseph Aloba's TikTok clip that sparked reactions online below:

Mohbad's father announces circumstances for burial

Legit.ng reported that the ongoing legal battle surrounding the remains of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, as his father, Joseph Aloba, insists that reburial cannot occur until the DNA dispute regarding his grandson, Liam, is resolved.

This case not only impacts the family’s pursuit of justice but also sheds light on the complexities entwined with grief and the search for answers in the wake of tragedy.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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