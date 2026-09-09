Mavens reacted on X after a nurse shared details of poor pay in Nigeria and drew attention to the issue

He said he had earned over ₦500k as a pharmacy sales representative in Uyo eight years earlier and that commission alone had paid more than the nurse’s salary

His comments reignited debate about remuneration and retention in the health sector

Mavens on X expressed strong reactions after a nurse raised concerns about the level of remuneration she received while working in Nigeria.

The health worker had turned to social media to share her experience and compare it with earnings she had made in a previous role.

Man posts how much he was paid as a pharmacy sales rep. Photo credit: @Maskot/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man shares experience working in Nigeria

Mavens responded to the post by a nurse on the X platform after it circulated on the platform.

He recounted his time as a pharmacy sales representative in Uyo eight years earlier and stated that he had earned over ₦500k in that role.

He added that before he left Nigeria, he had been making more money from commission alone than the nurse was receiving as a salary.

He then questioned whether the country was progressing or regressing, describing the current pay as unacceptable.

The conversation soon moved beyond the nurse’s personal experience and focused on the difficulties faced by professionals who had chosen to remain in Nigeria.

Bigger questions for the health sector

Mavens framed his reaction as a way of challenging progress within the country’s labour market.

The exchange showed how one account of wages could open up wider debate about migration, staff retention and morale among professionals.

For many who engaged with it, the issue represented a pattern that had become familiar rather than an isolated case.

See the post below:

Nurse laments over poor pay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian nurse identified as NwankuduJessica on X disclosed that her salary remained at ₦270,000 for two years as a level 9 federal worker.

The nurse admitted feeling ashamed to reveal her pay, noting that people's assumptions about government workers' earnings are far higher than reality.

Source: Legit.ng