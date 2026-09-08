Edo lawmaker and 2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru shared new photos of herself dressed in a rare all-white outfit on Tuesday

The Egor Constituency representative and Edo House of Assembly Majority Leader revealed that table tennis is her favourite sport

Fans flooded the comments after noticing she had ditched her usual black outfits for a bright white look

Edo State House of Assembly Majority Leader Hon. Natasha Osawaru Idibia gave fans a glimpse of her personality beyond the legislative chamber on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, when she posted new photos of herself dressed in a crisp all-white outfit alongside a declaration of her love for table tennis.

The lawmaker, who represents Egor Constituency, captioned the post simply: "BEST SPORTS!!! #TABLE TENNIS! 😊"

2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru reveals her favourite sport as she rocks all-white outfit. Credit: official2baba/honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Natasha Osawaru's Rare All-White Look

What caught many followers off guard was the colour of her outfit. Fans in the comments made it clear that they were used to seeing the Edo lawmaker dressed in black, making the all-white ensemble feel like a significant departure from her usual style.

Hon. Osawaru recently rose to the position of Minority Leader in the Edo State House of Assembly, a role that keeps her deeply involved in community development and legislative work. Despite a packed schedule, she appeared relaxed and cheerful in the photos, offering a more personal window into her life outside politics.

Natasha Osawaru beams in white while promoting her love for table tennis. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see pictures of Natasha Osawaru in an all-white outfit:

Reactions to Natasha Osawaru's all-white looks

The post drew enthusiastic responses from followers who were clearly delighted by both her look and her mood on Instagram. Read the comments below:

@rejoicbest wrote:

"First time rocking white alwys on black…this month go goodooo😍"

@nursejoan_ commented:

"First time seeing you this clear, bright picture❤️, seems you bought new phone?"

@hellen_nasimiyu said:

"You look beautiful when you laugh.. do it often"

@onyinyechi__favour observed:

"The first time I'm seeing her not on black, she looks beautiful"

@memetush added:

"Smile more. You look sooo good. And the white? Your 'bestest' colour!!!😍"

@simplyfadekemi noted:

"Honourable wears a white spot wear? She's always in black."

2Baba's daughter's comment about Natasha Osawaru

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba's daughter, Isabel Idibia, opens up about her relationship with her father's other children.

Isabel disclosed that she shared a cordial bond with her half-siblings and their mothers. She, however, caused a buzz with her response to a question about Natasha.

Source: Legit.ng